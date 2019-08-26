Tropical Storm Dorian's path: What you need to know

The fourth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Dorian, is strengthening as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles and may impact Puerto Rico and its neighbors later this week.

A hurricane watch was issued Monday morning by the government of St. Lucia for the island, which means that hurricane conditions are possible within the next 24 hours. The government of France also upgraded a tropical storm watch to a tropical storm warning for the island of Martinique.

Dorian is the fourth named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season and comes nearly a week after Tropical Storm Chantal formed over the far Northern Atlantic. Subtropical storm Andrea formed on May 21 and quickly fizzled a day later over the Atlantic, southwest of Bermuda while Hurricane Barry, the second storm, made landfall in Louisiana on July 13 as a Category 1 storm.

Where is Tropical Storm Dorian now?

The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. ET update that Dorian is located about 135 miles east-southeast of Barbados, moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained at 60 mph.

"Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night," the NHC said.

Where is Tropical Storm Dorian going?

Dorian is forecast to be near the Windward Islands late Monday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday. After moving through the islands, officials said the storm is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola by Wednesday into Thursday.

"The risk of direct impacts from wind and rainfall has increased for Puerto Rico and Hispaniola," the NHC said Monday morning. "Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and tropical storm and hurricane watches will likely be required later today."

After Thursday, Dorian's next moves remain unclear.

"Any potential impacts from Dorian in the Bahamas and Florida later this week are highly uncertain, given the potential for the system to interact with the high terrain of Hispaniola," the NHC said.

What impacts will Tropical Storm Dorian have?

Dorian is a small tropical system, with tropical-storm-force winds extending just 45 miles out from the center of the storm, according to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean.

"The good news is, it's a small hurricane, so even if it does strengthen it could actually also diminish in strength over the next couple of days as it interacts with land," Dean said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

Dorian is forecast bring total rain accumulations of three to eight inches in the Windward Islands from Martinique south to St. Vincent, including Barbados, according to the NHC.

"Isolated maximum totals of 10 inches are possible across the northern Windward Islands," the agency stated. "Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected from the Grenadines, south to Grenada and across Dominica."

The storm is forecast to bring hurricane conditions Monday night and early Tuesday for St. Lucia, and tropical storm conditions for warned areas by Monday night.

High surf will also be affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles.

"Swells generated by Dorian will be affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles by late today," the NHC said. "These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."