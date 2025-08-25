President Trump eyes another Democrat-led city for federal crime crackdown and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump's potential deployment of additional National Guard troops to Chicago

2. White House launches 'Make America Fentanyl Free' campaign

3. Abrego Garcia to turn himself in to ICE, facing deportation

MAJOR HEADLINES

POWER PLAY – Trump calls Senate blue slip tradition unconstitutional block on his appointment power. Continue reading …

DOUBLE STANDARD – Jeffries cornered on 'hypocritical' Democrat redistricting strategy. Continue reading …

CRASH FALLOUT – People sign petition supporting illegal immigrant truck driver charged in fatal crash. Continue reading …

ROSTER RESHUFFLE – Pro Bowl quarterback axed as Cleveland keeps rookies on roster ahead of season start. Continue reading …

CATCHING HEAT – Cracker Barrel board member under fire for work background after restaurant ditches logo. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

JUDGE TORCHED – Trump wins major appellate ruling, then attacks judge who oversaw New York fraud trial. Continue reading …

STORMY EXIT – Former Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked to leave New York beach by lifeguard. Continue reading …

POLITICS FIRST – Nation’s 2 largest teachers unions funneled nearly $50M to left-wing groups, watchdog report says. Continue reading …

WINNING AGENDA – New RNC chair Joe Gruters vows to 'ride the president all the way to victory' in midterms. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'A GOOD JOB' – JD Vance shuts down MAGA succession chatter after Musk report. Continue reading …

'WE WANT PEACE' – Russian foreign minister accuses NBC host of wanting something to 'sell' during tense Ukraine exchange. Continue reading …

PARTY IN PERIL – Top liberal podcast declares Democratic Party experiencing one of it's 'worst' points in history. Continue reading …

'PERSONAL FRIEND' – Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid says liberal network ‘like Sesame Street to people.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

ROBERT MAGINNIS – Fiddling while Rome burns: America ignores China’s rising red tide. Continue reading …

MEHEK COOKE – Trump’s use of National Guard in DC is a model for saving America’s cities. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

ROYAL RECOVERY – Kate Middleton's new blonde hair might be more than just a style choice, expert says. Continue reading …

COMEBACK WATCH – Caitlin Clark takes key step toward Fever return after month-long absence. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on melon meccas and revolutionary roots. Take the quiz here …

BARK BATTLE – Thousands attend corgi competition featuring 120 teams from across Europe. Continue reading …

VOICES HEARD – Students shine during second lady Usha Vance's school visit. See video …

WATCH

ARI FLEISCHER – Town halls are now attended by professional Democratic protestors. See video …

GORDON SONDLAND – President Trump is trying to be so careful amid Russia-Ukraine talks. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.