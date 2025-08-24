Caitlin Clark takes key step toward Fever return after month-long absence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark has been unable to get back on the court with the Indiana Fever, but she presumably took an important step to making that happen.

Clark, who has been out since July 15 with a nagging groin injury, was spotted doing some light work at shootaround on Sunday before her Fever teammates took on the Minnesota Lynx.

Now, head coach Stephanie White says Clark hasn’t officially returned to Fever practice, but taking part in shootaround drills is a step in the right direction.

"It was a good step because she got out there on the floor with us for the first time, part of the sort of return to activity thing," White told the Indy Star.

White added that Clark’s role was "very low, low-maintenance" and "low intensity," as they certainly don’t want to reaggravate her injury.

"I think just getting her back out there, getting her comfortable, and see where she goes."

The drill that Clark participated in, after going through what’s considered dynamic warmups, was non-contact and low impact.

With seven games remaining in the Fever’s regular season, they’re hoping to remain in playoff position. They are currently 19-17, which is good for the No. 6 seed. Only the top eight seeds make the playoffs.

And while it goes without saying what Clark can provide once she returns to the court, it’s almost imperative if Indiana wishes to make a run, as several other key pieces are out for the year with injury.

The latest blow was Sophie Cunningham, the new Fever star who tore her MCL this past Sunday during a game against the Connecticut Sun. There were also guards Sydney Colson (torn ACL) and Aari McDonald (foot fracture) who both suffered season-ending injuries.

That is three guards all out for the year, so the Fever are borderline desperate to get their superstar back if they can hold playoff position.

Clark, who also suffered a bone bruise in her left ankle on Aug. 7, has played just 13 games this year for the Fever. She dealt with a quad strain earlier in the year before suffering her current ailments.

Clark averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and five rebounds over 31.1 minutes per game in those which she played this season.

