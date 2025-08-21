Trump’s use of National Guard in DC is a model for saving America’s cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As crime ravages America’s cities, the moment demands a bold, standardized and reliable solution. President Donald Trump is delivering exactly that with a blueprint for national safety through the deployment of over 800 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., to save our capital from chaos driven by crime.

Backed by federal authority and Republican-led state support, this approach proves that law and order can be restored and offers a lifeline to other cities collapsing under failed local leadership. This is decisive leadership in action that builds trust, restores safety and revives economic opportunity.

Democrats deny there’s a crime surge. They keep telling Americans crime is declining but the reality on the ground exposes the lie. The United States Department of Justice is now investigating Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department for allegedly manipulating crime data to present a rosy picture of public safety. If a Democrat-run city like D.C. can fudge its numbers to mislead residents, then every other Democrat-led city’s crime data must be questioned and reviewed. Families know the truth; America is less safe today.

The D.C. model must be preserved and scaled nationwide to secure America’s future. Washington, D.C., is our national showcase. However, the surge in violent crime, spikes in homicides and carjackings undermines the foundation of the rule of law. Unlike other cities which have governors, D.C. falls directly under presidential authority, creating the ultimate proving ground for Trump’s safety blueprint. With troop deployments from Republican-led states like Ohio, West Virginia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi, armed patrols have been stationed across the city.

Since the deployment began on August 11, 2025, there have been more than 550 arrests, including the takedown of an MS-13 gang member previously convicted of driving while intoxicated and drug possession. The results are already clear: crime is being deterred and order is being restored. This is not just a temporary fix but a model that every crime-ridden city must adopt if we want to prevent crime and protect American families.

D.C. is not alone in its crime surge. We are facing a national emergency in America’s urban centers. Chicago, dubbed America’s murder capital in 2024, is trapped in a tragic cycle of homicides. In San Francisco, nearly half of downtown businesses have shut down due to shoplifting and drug crime.

These are the direct consequences when Democrat leaders put woke ideology — defunding police, soft-on-crime bail reforms and a refusal to prosecute before public safety. The fallout is devastating families left unprotected, businesses closed, and economies in free fall.

Democratic critics like Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, New York Rep. Dan Goldman and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser claim Trump’s deployment of the National Guard is "overreach" and "militarization." However, this is just political posturing. The reality on the ground is clean as businesses have collapsed, families are robbed of safety and the streets are unsafe.

Worse, residents have been gaslit by local leaders insisting crime is down when in truth, the Department of Justice is investigating fabricated crime statistics. This is the Democrats’ playbook: deny, deflect and distract while communities’ collapse. By opposing the Guard’s presence, Democrats are clearly obstructing a path to safety in D.C. and blocking nationwide model that could restore safety and save lives. Trump is cutting through the lies with action that restores safety and accountability.

By restoring order and safety on the streets, the National Guard’s presence in D.C. has paved the way for revitalization to attract investment, create jobs and offer real hope for our next generation. Imagine this model of federal intervention, backed by voluntary state support, breaking the cycle of decline and crime in cities like Cincinnati, Chicago or Oakland. It would prove what we already know: safety is the bedrock of prosperity.

The D.C. blueprint also proves the true power of unity. Republican governors voluntarily stepped up to secure the capital, crossing state lines to protect it and demonstrating real national resolve. This is federalism at its finest, with states working alongside the federal government to achieve a shared purpose. While Democratic leaders double down on failed policies that let crime spiral, Republicans are showing true leadership through cooperation, resolve, and results.

Democrats have already introduced bills to strip the president of command and transfer control of the D.C. National Guard to the mayor. This would be a fatal mistake given local mismanagement created D.C.’s crisis and cannot be trusted to fix it. Shifting control to the mayor would dismantle the very mechanism that makes this model effective.

Congress must act to safeguard this blueprint by preserving presidential authority. Maintaining federal authority ensures our nation’s capital remains the proving ground for solutions that can be applied nationally.

The D.C. blueprint is a roadmap for America’s revival. President Trump’s leadership in the capital is not only saving D.C., it’s laying out a clear path to rescue our cities from endless cycles of crime and decay. It proves what if law and order can be restored, prosperity always follows security. If we have the courage to follow this model, every American community can rise again in safety, opportunity and freedom for all.