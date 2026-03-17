NYC rooftop fire casts shadow on St Patrick's Day Parade

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A fire appears to have broken out in Manhattan on Tuesday, which is St. Patrick's Day.

FDNY indicated that a call came in for a fire on the roof at 6 E43rd street, Fox News has learned.

Kevin Gordon, head of macro research and strategy, Schwab Center for Financial Research, posted a photo of thick smoke on X, and commented, "Quite the scene this morning on 43rd street in midtown Manhattan … really hope everyone is alright."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Fox News' Seth Andrews contributed to this report