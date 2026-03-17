Employee crushed to death in horror industrial accident after press machine unexpectedly turns on

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An Ohio Ford employee is dead after being trapped and crushed by a malfunctioning industrial machine at a company plant this week.

The incident unfolded around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, when authorities were called to Ford’s Sharonville plant on E. Sharon Road regarding reports of an industrial accident, according to FOX 19.

Upon arriving at the plant, authorities reportedly encountered a press machine that was undergoing routine maintenance when it malfunctioned, causing it to turn on and pin the worker.

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First responders worked to perform life-saving measures on the worker once he was pulled from the machine before transporting him to Bethesda North Hospital.

The worker was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to FOX 19.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reportedly identified the victim as 61-year-old Gregory Knopf.

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"There were multiple witnesses to this incident and it is considered an industrial accident at this time," Sharonville police said, according to FOX 19.

The incident reportedly remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Ford Motor Company’s administrative staff.

"A tragic incident today resulted in the death of an employee at Sharonville Transmission Plant," a Ford spokesperson said in a statement to WCPO.

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"We are in contact with the family of the individual and we’re working to support them through this difficult time. Our deepest condolences are with the friends and family of our team member. Counseling services are available for our employees at the plant. Safety is our highest priority and we are investigating the incident. We would also like to thank our community first responders."

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Ford Motor Company and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.