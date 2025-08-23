Expand / Collapse search
New York

Former Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked to leave New York beach by lifeguard

Lifeguards enforced beach closures as hurricane brought dangerous conditions

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Antony Blinken takes heat for performing at Ukrainian bar to show support for fight against Russia Video

Antony Blinken takes heat for performing at Ukrainian bar to show support for fight against Russia

Fox News contributor Joe Concha sounds off on Nancy Pelosi's disdain for average Americans and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's bar performance to show support for Ukraine.

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared to have been kicked off a popular New York beach on Friday amid closures that were enforced due to dangerous conditions from Hurricane Erin.

Photos show Blinken — who served under the Biden administration — and a friend relaxing on beach chairs in the sand as they chatted and looked out onto the water at Georgica Beach in East Hampton.

A lifeguard and a parked patrol vehicle were then pictured next to Blinken and his pal, who were simultaneously seen gathering their belongings, including their beach chairs, shoes, bags and a towel.

Blinken — who was barefoot and sporting sunglasses — and his friend were then spotted making their way back across the sand and through the parking lot.

PAM BONDI CANCELS APPEARANCE AT ANTI-TRAFFICKING SUMMIT OVER MEDICAL ISSUE

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken Gets Kicked Off The Beach In The Hamptons

Photos show Blinken and his friend relaxing on beach chairs in the sand as they chatted and looked out onto the water at Georgica Beach in East Hampton, New York, on Friday. (Matt Agudo/INSTARimages)

East Hampton beaches, including Georgica Beach, were closed for several days due to the hazardous conditions produced along the East Coast by Hurricane Erin, a spokesperson for East Hampton Village's Main Beach Office told Fox News Digital in an email.

OBAMA'S FORMER DHS SECRETARY SOUNDS ALARM ON IRANIAN SLEEPER CELLS, CALLS IT CONCERN OF 'HIGHEST MAGNITUDE'

"The water was closed until last night as per Suffolk County," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Sunday. 

Blinken packing up his stuff on the beach

A lifeguard and a parked patrol vehicle are then spotted next to the duo, who are pictured packing up their belongings, including their beach chairs, shoes, bags and a towel.  (Matt Agudo/INSTARimages)

While the beach opened to foot traffic around midday on Friday after the tide had receded, the beach was closed prior to that, the spokesperson said.

BLINKEN SHREDS TRUMP’S IRAN STRIKES, THOUGH HE HOPES THEY ‘INFLICTED MAXIMUM DAMAGE’

"The beach was closed to foot traffic as well all Thursday and Friday until around midday," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Friday we were able to open each beach to foot traffic after the tide dropped out. The storm brought strong rip currents, storm surge waves and large debris. All our precautions were to keep patrons and staff as safe as possible!"

Blinken walking off the beach

Blinken — who was barefoot and sporting sunglasses — and his friend can then be seen making their way back across the sand and through the parking lot. (Matt Agudo/INSTARimages)

Coastal towns across parts of the U.S. were bracing for the wrath of Hurricane Erin this past week. New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to exercise caution and to "prepare for the possibility of dangerous conditions along our beaches and coastal cities and towns."

HURRICANE ERIN PROMPTS BEACH CLOSURES AND EMERGENCY DECLARATIONS ACROSS MULTIPLE STATES

"New Yorkers are no strangers to hurricanes — that is why I’m urging those living in areas that may be impacted to stay safe and exercise caution until the hurricane tapers off later this week,"  New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken Gets Kicked Off The Beach In The Hamptons

East Hampton beaches, including Georgica Beach, were closed for several days due to the hazardous conditions produced along the East Coast by Hurricane Erin. (Matt Agudo/INSTARimages)

Blinken is no stranger to controversy over how he spends his leisure time. In 2021, he was vacationing in the Hamptons just hours before Taliban insurgents invaded Kabul and completed their retaking of Afghanistan 20 years after their ouster by U.S.-led forces, The Washington Post reported.

Last May, he faced online backlash from conservatives for playing guitar at a bar in Kyiv as the war in Ukraine continued to rage on.

Fox News Digital reached out to Antony Blinken for comment.

Fox News Digital's Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
