JD Vance shuts down MAGA succession chatter after Musk report

Vice President JD Vance rejected the idea that he was the "future" of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement on Sunday, amid speculation that Elon Musk halted plans to launch a new political party so he could support Vance in 2028, should he decide to run.

"Do you see yourself as the apparent future of the MAGA movement?" host Kristen Welker asked during an interview on NBC's "Meet The Press."

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Elon Musk halted his plans to start a new political party over concerns that he would damage his relationship with Vance. The report said that Musk and his associates have said that he is considering using some of his resources to back Vance in case he wants to run.

"No, I see myself as the vice president trying to do a good job for the American people, Kristen, and if I do a good job, and if the president continues to be successful as I know that he will be, the politics will take care of itself. We can cross that bridge when we come to it, but we just had an election seven months ago, and I’m probably like most Americans, and I’m sick of talking about politics after a big general election," Vance responded.

Welker asked Vance if he and President Donald Trump discussed passing the baton to him when his second term ends.

"I think the president is just focused on doing a good job for the American people. He wants me to be focused on doing a good job for the American people. That's what I'll keep on doing. And again, if we take care of business, if America is safe, if it's more prosperous, if young people can afford to buy a home, if we actually bring peace to all these regions of the world which we've made great progress in doing, the politics will take care of itself," Vance responded.

While Musk's plan is paused at the moment, his allies told WSJ that he has not formally ruled out launching the America Party and could revisit the idea as the 2026 midterms approach.

Vance dismissed 2028 speculation in April during an interview with Fox News' Lawrence Jones.

"I really am just not focused on politics. I'm not focused on the midterm elections in 2026, much less the presidential election in 2028. When we get to that point, I'll talk to the president. We'll figure out what we want to do," he said.

