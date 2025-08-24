Browns cut Pro Bowl quarterback as team trims roster ahead of regular season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster on Sunday and cut a quarterback following the team’s final preseason game of 2025 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns announced they released quarterback Tyler Huntley. The move trims the quarterback room down to four players, including Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. It may be their only move ahead of the regular season.

ESPN reported that the Browns have been "planning to keep its four other QBs … on its 53-man roster." Not to mention, Cleveland has Deshaun Watson on injured reserve due to a torn Achilles.

"I thought it was a good finish to that preseason as a football team, just to make sure that these guys gave that type of effort. So really pleased," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Sunday, via the team’s website. "Obviously, now that the cut down starts to come over the next couple days, one of the tough parts of this business is just that.

"So, we'll work through that over the next 48 hours and then got four good days of work with the team Monday through Thursday. Then take that break over Labor Day before we get started the following week versus Cincinnati. So, a lot of work to be done and we're excited to get to that work."

Huntley was brought into the mix after Pickett was injured. The one-time Pro Bowler played in the fourth quarter against the Rams and was 10-of-13 with 71 passing yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Browns already named Flacco its starting quarterback in Week 1. Pickett is expected to be available for Week 1, likely as Flacco’s backup.

Stefanski said Pickett is "getting better every day" as he battles back from a hamstring injury.

Cleveland added Flacco to the roster in the offseason and acquired Pickett from the Eagles. The team selected Gabriel and Sanders in the draft.

Sanders didn’t play well in his final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. He was sacked five times. Gabriel had a touchdown pass. But it appeared, at least for now, that both rookies are safe.