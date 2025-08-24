Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Thousands attend corgi competition featuring 120 teams from across Europe: 'He's really proud'

Corgi named Mango won solo race while Amigo took costume contest in factory-themed outfit

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Thousands of people poured into Lithuania's capital this weekend for Corgi Race Vilnius, where 120 teams of furry competitors and their owners from around Europe went nose-to-nose.

Corgi Race Vilnius — a two-day event held in Lithuania's capital — allowed Welsh Pembroke and Cardigan corgis to show their skills in races, a solo sprint, puzzle and costume contests and a "mightiest voice" competition, according to the event's website.

Teams traveled from countries all across Europe — including Latvia, Poland, Austria, Italy and Germany — to take part in the event, The Associated Press reported.

"Vilnius will transform into the center of corgi universe, and we want every dog lover to be a part of it," as noted on Corgi Race Vilnius' website.

Corgis race during a international event Corgi Race Vilnius 2025 in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.

Corgis race during an international event called Corgi Race Vilnius 2025 in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025.  (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

The event wrapped up on Sunday with the World Corgi Meetup, where Lithuanian corgis connected virtually with fellow pups in Ireland, the United States and Poland, according to the AP.

"This is so much fun and great emotion for the entire family, something bright that many people are craving for these days," Janina Stoniene, a retired teacher who brought her three grandchildren to the event, told AP.

Lithuania Corgi Racing

Teams came from countries all across Europe — including Poland, Latvia, Germany, Austria and Italy — to take part in the event, The Associated Press reported. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A corgi named Amigo, who sported a factory-themed costume, claimed first place in the costume contest. Other four-legged competitors were dressed as a princess, Batman and even an airplane, according to AP.

A corgi named Mango was the winner of the solo race, AP reported.

A corgi dressed as Batman

Other corgis were dressed as a princess, Batman and even an airplane, according to AP. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

"So this is a mango, like a fruit mango, and we are participating (for the) second time in Corgi Race 2025," Ignas Klimaika, a Corgi lover from Vilnius, told AP. "Last year we didn’t manage to end the race perfectly. We had really good training. We had trained every day, but this year we decided we just go without training, just to participate, just to enjoy all the lots of corgis."

Klimaika added, "He knows what he did, and he’s really proud of himself."

Last year, Corgi Race Vilnius brought together 100 corgis from five countries and drew close to 7,000 fans, according to the event's website.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

