Donald Trump

Scoop: 'Make America Fentanyl Free' campaign launches to help Trump lower overdose deaths

Organizers say privately-funded ad blitz spans national TV and major social media platforms

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Fentanyl victims' families celebrate Trump's action against drug epidemic: 'Milestone for saving lives' Video

Fentanyl victims' families celebrate Trump's action against drug epidemic: 'Milestone for saving lives'

Gregory Swan and Jacqueline Siegel, who both lost children to fentanyl poisoning, join 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how they have turned their pain into 'purpose' as President Donald Trump takes action to stop the dangerous epidemic. 

FIRST ON FOX: A new campaign launched on Monday to help fulfill President Donald Trump's pledge to reduce fentanyl overdose deaths, which are one of the nation's deadliest public health crises.

The campaign, titled Make America Fentanyl Free, is described as a privately-funded multi-million-dollar ad blitz on national and local television, and across all major social media platforms, including X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

The effort, which was first shared with Fox News Digital on Monday, aims to reduce the number of Americans killed by fentanyl, a highly potent and extremely dangerous synthetic opioid. Fentanyl and fentanyl-related drugs have been responsible for most drug overdose deaths in the U.S. for nearly a decade.

"The Make America Fentanyl Free ad campaign was launched to support President Trump’s efforts to save American lives from deadly fentanyl, which continues to be a leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45," organizers said in a statement.

DRUG DEADLIER THAN FENTANYL SPREADS ACROSS THE AMERICAS

President Donald Trump signs fentanyl bill

President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Trump signed legislation that strengthens criminal penalties for fentanyl, hailing it as a historic step toward justice in his latest effort to address the public health crisis spurred by the deadly drug.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Organizers emphasized that the mission of the campaign, which is also online at MakeAmericaFentanylFree.com, is to inform Americans about the devastating effects of fentanyl, and pointed out that "ingesting as little as three grains of fentanyl can be lethal within minutes."

The campaign is also intended to educate the public about the hidden dangers of fentanyl, which is frequently disguised in other substances, such as cocaine and marijuana. 

TRUMP SIGNED FENTANYL LAW WILL END ‘CAT AND MOUSE’ WITH TRAFFICKERS

"Make America Fentanyl Free is working with President Trump to aggressively make sure every American understands the danger of fentanyl," the narrator in the ad says.

Make America Fentanyl Free campaign launches

A new campaign titled Make America Fentanyl Free launched on Monday to help fulfill President Donald Trump's pledge to reduce fentanyl overdose deaths, which are one of the country's deadliest public health crises. (Make America Fentanyl Free)

The effort also intends to "send a strong unequivocal message to Mexican drug cartels that actions leading to American deaths or harm will result in serious consequences."

The Trump administration says it has lowered fentanyl deaths in the U.S. by beefing up security along the nation's borders, emphasizing law enforcement, and raising tariffs against China and Mexico to keep fentanyl and other lethal drugs out of the country.

Organizers touted that "on day one in office, President Trump shut down the dangerous, open border and stemmed the flow of deadly fentanyl through our country. As a result, fentanyl traffic at the border fell by 54% in the first months of the Trump Administration.

FATHER WHOSE SON DIED FROM FENTANYL WARNS ‘OVERDOSES CAN HAPPEN TO ANYONE’

But organizers said their effort is needed to "continue eradicating deadly fentanyl from our communities."

Trump last month signed into law a bill permanently placing street versions of fentanyl on the list of controlled substances, which should make it easier to prosecute fentanyl traffickers and put them behind bars.

President Donald Trump, Gregory Swan, at fentanyl bill signing

President Donald Trump looks at a photo as a man who lost his son to fentanyl speaks before the signing of the "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act," which strengthens prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 16, 2025.  (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

But the Trump administration has also been criticized when it comes to battling fentanyl deaths, for seeking major cuts to domestic programs that work to reduce drug demand.

And Democrats in California, taking aim at what they call Trump's "unlawful deployment of military personnel to Los Angeles," say the effort has slashed the California’s National Guard's fentanyl and drug interdiction force by 32%, "directly harming California’s ability to fight the flow of illegal drugs into our communities."

Organizers of the new effort highlight that Make America Fentanyl Free is a privately funded campaign "launched without taxpayer dollars."

Some of the major contributions to fund the campaign have come from a number of the president's major donors and allies, according to sources in Trump's political orbit.

