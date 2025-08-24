Kate Middleton's new blonde hair might be more than just a style choice, expert says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Princess of Wales’ new blonde locks could reflect her wish to draw attention to them after hair loss — a change that may show she's left her cancer treatment behind, according to an expert.

Kate Middleton unveiled her lightest hair color to date when she attended a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral, Scotland.

Kate, 43, was photographed riding in the passenger seat of a Range Rover, while her husband Prince William, also 43, drove with their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, in the back.

Her family was joined by other senior royals in Scotland, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, and Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, for the annual service held near Balmoral Castle.

British psychologist Carolyn Mair, PhD, told Fox News Digital that Kate may want to feel "brighter and more energetic" and said hair is a part of our identity.

"Hair is our crowning glory and a symbol of health and femininity," Mair said.

"Kate might want to make a fresh start by embracing a lighter outlook on life," the psychologist added.

In March 2024, the princess revealed in a video statement that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

By September, Kate announced she was cancer-free, describing the nine-month ordeal as "incredibly tough" for her family but one that left her with "a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

"I don’t know if Princess Kate lost her hair during her treatment, but if she did, she might want to color it blonde as a means of drawing attention to it," added Mair.

"She may be reclaiming agency and visibility, and leaving her illness behind."

Kate’s style choices have often set trends in the U.K. and across the world, but few details are tracked as closely these days as the changing color of her hair.

The future queen’s new sun-kissed blonde tresses showed a dramatic evolution from the brunette hair that captured the public’s attention when she began her royal life and married Prince William nearly two decades ago.

In 2024, Kate appeared in warmer honey-blonde tones and by April of this year — timed with her and William’s 14th wedding anniversary — she debuted a lighter blonde shade during a royal trip to the Isle of Mull.

At Wimbledon in July, her golden highlights seemed brighter still.

The Balmoral appearance also comes as the Wales family prepares for another milestone: a move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom estate in Windsor Great Park.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.