Top liberal podcast declares that the Democratic Party is experiencing one of its 'worst' points in history

The co-hosts of the liberal political podcast "Pod Save America" described how the Democratic Party is currently enduring one of the worst crises in its history during the Friday episode of their show.

Co-hosts Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer broke down new polling numbers revealing that the party has lost millions of voters since the 2020 election. Pfeiffer declared that the situation is one of the worst that the party has ever dealt with in terms of dwindling support.

"I mean, it is at its worst point than at almost any point in our history," he said. "And I would probably even include after the 1984 election, when we lost 49 states."

Favreau introduced the topic by discussing the latest Democratic Party voter registration numbers published by The New York Times on Wednesday. They revealed that the party has lost millions of voters between 2020 and 2024 while the GOP has gained millions of voters.

"Shane Goldmacher published an extremely thorough analysis on Wednesday that details how in all 30 states that track voter registration by party affiliation, Democrats lost about 2.1 million voters between 2020 and 2024, while Republicans gained 2.4 million."

He continued, noting how the Democratic Party hasn’t stopped the bleeding since the 2024 election either.

"There are now 160,000 fewer Dems, and 200,000 more Republicans than there were on Election Day 2024," he said.

He passed the mic to Pfeiffer, who added that the reality could be worse for the Democratic Party than the numbers show because, while deep blue California was included in the data, deep red Texas was not – the suggestion being that the GOP could have gained even more voters.

"So, it could be worse, is what I say," Pfeiffer remarked.

"2020 through 2024 – bad f------- years for the Democratic Party," Favreau said.

Pfeiffer still had more bad news for Favreau, pointing out that each of the U.S.’s "core battleground states are getting more Republican."

"In 2020, on Election Day, Democrats had a 400,000 person registration advantage in North Carolina. Today that number is down to 17,000," he said, noting that in the same timeframe, that advantage shrank from 500,000 to 50,000 in the state of Pennsylvania.

Pfeiffer summed it all up, declaring, "This is a party in crisis."

Elsewhere, he added, "Our approval numbers haven’t gone up. The trust in the party is down. Democratic voters overwhelmingly want to change their leadership. I mean, it is – I do not think the people at the helm of the party have been willing to contend with the depth of the crisis the party is in."