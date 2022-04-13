Police investigating NYC subway station shooting; Liberal networks, Dems claim GOP will end democracy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SUBWAY SHOOTING MANHUNT - A manhunt is underway in New York City for a suspect accused of donning a gas mask, setting off a smoke canister and opening fire inside a Brooklyn subway station during the morning commute, injuring at least 29 people, five of them critically. Continue reading …

GASOLINE SOLUTION? - President Biden on Tuesday said he is doing "everything" within his power to "bring down the price" of gas across the nation. Continue reading …

KIDNAP HOAX - A California woman who allegedly faked her own kidnapping for 22 days in 2016 will admit it was a hoax under a plea deal she struck with prosecutors. Continue reading …



MALL SHOOTING - Authorities are investigating a shooting where a 9-year-old girl was injured at a mall in Victorville, California, Tuesday evening. Continue reading …

SUPPLY DRAIN - Boeing Co. on Tuesday moved orders for 141 of its airplanes into accounting limbo due to the war in Ukraine and international sanctions against Russia. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BORDER-GRAM - Migrants who crossed the southern border into the U.S. were spotted taking selfies in front of the unfinished border wall, as the crisis continues to rage. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Fox News host said the Biden administration created an economic crisis in America that might hurt Democrats for years. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host says it's difficult to trust experts when they continuously get it wrong, regarding inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns, and climate change. Continue reading …



NO-SHOW KAI – Rep. Kai Kahele, who ran on a promise of giving constituents full-time representation, has been absent from the Capitol for most of this year. Continue reading …

WORSE THAN CARTER - Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone predicted that the U.S. will face a recession and called Biden worse than former President Jimmy Carter. Continue reading …

MEDIA

DEMOCRACY 2.0? - American democracy is likely coming to an end, at least according to MSNBC, ABC and CBS, as well as Democrat politicians. Continue reading …



RED STATE REPORT - The Washington Post PR team posted a link to a job-listing site to advertise for a reporter in Texas to track and document conservative culture. Continue reading …

WORD FOR WORD - NBC News parroted the White House's "Putin Price Hike" talking point in its report on March inflation rates on Tuesday. Continue reading …

BLM SILENCE – ABC, CBS, and NBC are turning a blind eye towards the scandal plaguing the Black Lives Matter organization and the purchase of an expensive mansion. Continue reading …

NOT SUNNY IN WASHINGTON - "The View" host Sunny Hostin said Biden was "naive" for wanting to work with Republicans, saying she sees "the worst of people." Continue reading …

OPINION

EVERYONE DESERVES FAIR CHANCE - Athletics aren’t teaching women and girls they deserve the chance for fair competition. Continue reading …



SEN. MARCO RUBIO - When President Biden ends Title 42 enforcement at the border, we will see hundreds of thousands more illegal immigrants arriving in U.S. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - Two weeks to flatten the curve became two years of flatlining the economy. Continue reading …

DEROY MURDOCK - Just as I predicted in August 2020, Joe Biden has declared war on school choice. Continue reading …

STEPHEN MOORE, E.J. ANTONI - Since Biden took office, the real value of the average American’s earnings has collapsed, falling 4.5% in little more than a year. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MARK WAHLBERG - Catholic prayer and meditation app Hallow has launched a partnership with Mark Wahlberg, the biggest name to provide the app with content. Continue reading …



VET SHORTAGE - Veterinarians are feeling burned out today — potentially affecting you and your pet as you face long wait times for vet appointments, plus other issues. Continue reading …



TOMMY’S TIPS – Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville told Fox News Digital he was happy for players to have an opportunity to prove themselves in USFL. Continue reading …

CRIME WAVE – Houston and its surrounding area are seeing an uptick in gun violence and children are increasingly paying the price Continue reading …

HIGH-STAKES DIVORCE? – For the third time, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus have filed for divorce. What’s at stake? Fox News Digital speaks to experts. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The Angle believes that this inflation spiral Biden created could mean the end of the Democratic Party for a generation."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

