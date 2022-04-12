Expand / Collapse search
'The View' co-host scolds 'naive' Joe Biden for wanting to work with Republicans: I see 'the worst of people'

Hostin says she and fellow 'View' hosts 'adore' President Biden

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
ABC's Sunny Hostin criticizes notion of working with Republicans: I see the 'worst of people' Video

ABC's Sunny Hostin criticizes notion of working with Republicans: I see the 'worst of people'

'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin chastises 'naive' President Biden for thinking he can work with Republicans.

"The View" host Sunny Hostin said Tuesday that President Biden was "naive" for wanting to work with Republicans during an interview with Valerie Biden Owens, the president's sister, saying she sees "the worst of people."

"Your brother is known for his ability to reach across the aisle," Hostin said. "Are you surprised to see how hard they're making things for him? Because to me, he sat next to the first Black president. And he knew how they treated him."

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington. A California man was arrested in Iowa last week as he was traveling to Washington D.C., after he was found with a "hit list" featuring Biden, former presidents and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington. A California man was arrested in Iowa last week as he was traveling to Washington D.C., after he was found with a "hit list" featuring Biden, former presidents and Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Hostin, an outspoken liberal who often speaks in vitriolic terms about her fierce dislike of Republicans, went on to say that it was "so naive" for Biden to think "that this Republican Party would be different." 

VALERIE BIDEN OWENS DEFENDS HUNTER AS BLAMELESS VICTIM, BLAMES TRUMP'S ‘RIGHT-WING FOLLOWERS’

"I think Joe, because we all know him and adore him, he thinks the best of people, and I see sometimes the worst of people," Hostin said with a smirk. 

Owens said that her brother "appeals to the better angels," adding she believed that was why the president won the 2020 election.

Valerie Biden, sister of Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks to supporters at her bother's New Hampshire primary night rally in Nashua, New Hampshire U.S., February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Valerie Biden, sister of Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks to supporters at her bother's New Hampshire primary night rally in Nashua, New Hampshire U.S., February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (Reuters)

"He spent 35 years in the Senate and there was such a camaraderie and congeniality that doesn't exist anymore," she said. She added he "did reach across the aisle" on infrastructure and with the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

BIDEN INC.: BIDEN'S SISTER TO KEEP CASHING IN ON HER BROTHER WITH NEW MEMOIR, FOLLOWING FAMILY TRADITION

President Joe Biden speaks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference

President Joe Biden speaks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Owens' new memoir, "Growing Up Biden," was released Tuesday and looks back at her experience growing up with the president. 

She was a senior adviser on her brothers 2020 presidential campaign and was the campaign manager for his 1988 and 2008 presidential campaigns. Owens also spearheaded all seven of his U.S. Senate campaigns. 

Owens has made several media appearances in recent weeks to promote her new book. Owens told USA Today during an interview that her nephew Hunter Biden bears no responsibility for controversies surrounding his business dealings. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.