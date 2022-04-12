Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

California: At least 1 injured during mall shooting incident in Victorville, people sheltering in place

The shooter was still on the run as of Tuesday evening

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities are investigating a shooting incident where at least one victim was shot at a mall in Victorville, California, Tuesday evening, officials said. People were sheltering in place, according to reports.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of an active shooter at the Mall of Victor Valley, where they found an injured juvenile girl and transported her to a local hospital, KTLA reported.

The status of the victim is not immediately known. The mall was subsequently placed on lockdown.

Emergency services responded to a shooting incident at a mall in Victorville, where a person was shot Tuesday, April 12, 2022 (KTTV)

Emergency services responded to a shooting incident at a mall in Victorville, where a person was shot Tuesday, April 12, 2022 (KTTV)

The shooter was still on the run as of Tuesday evening, police said, and a video shared online shortly after the incident appears to show the suspect in the mall parking lot entering a white sedan, before driving away.

Emergency services responded to a shooting incident at a mall in Victorville, where a person was shot Tuesday, April 12, 2022 (KTTV)

Numerous reports mentioned people sheltering in place.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

