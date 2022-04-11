Our southern border is already in crisis but if Biden can't course correct, it will be a catastrophe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

By now, we’ve all seen the footage of the Biden administration loading illegal immigrants onto airplanes and buses to be shipped throughout the country.

In just a few weeks, when President Biden ends Title 42 enforcement at the border, we will see hundreds of thousands more illegal immigrants arriving in communities throughout the U.S.

Towns and cities which will be overwhelmed — and you can bet there will be no federal support to help them.

For years, liberals and their allies in the media have accused conservatives of exaggerating the need for border security. They have branded any opposition to open borders as racism, xenophobia, and hysteria. Now, we’re getting a glimpse of what an open border would actually look like — and it’s not pretty. It seems the progressives were the ones exaggerating all along.

The pandemic-era Title 42 authority enabled border officials to expedite the expulsion of illegal immigrants, including those seeking to abuse America’s generous asylum system. It was one of our nation’s most successful tools in the effort to limit border crossings, which are up 68 percent since President Joe Biden took office.

Despite this, President Biden chose to rescind Title 42. Now, the government is preparing for a tidal wave of migrants, the likes of which no one has seen before — and law enforcement officials will be helpless to stop them.

President Biden’s decision is reckless, dangerous, and deeply irresponsible. Border officials can safely process roughly 3,500 migrants per day but are currently handling about 7,000. When Title 42 expires, that number could more than double, maybe even triple or quadruple. Handicapping law enforcement at a time like this is politically dumb, but more importantly it will be disastrous for our country.

Even a few Democrats recognize this insanity for what it is, and some have introduced legislation in the Senate to reestablish Title 42. However, the Democrats’ bill reeks of political cover, as opposed to a genuine course correction.

Handicapping law enforcement at a time like this is politically dumb, but more importantly it will be disastrous for our country.

For one, the bill only proposes a temporary extension of Title 42 and leaves the construction of a replacement plan to the White House’s discretion. Maybe President Biden will have a miraculous change of heart and begin securing our border in earnest — but I’m not betting on it.

Furthermore, left-wing activists who hate Title 42 are already rationalizing the Democrats’ plan, suggesting it is a "classic Washington maneuver" to "placate … Republicans." That should be a warning sign to everyone who cares about actually enforcing the law.

Some will argue that the Democrats’ bill would be better than nothing. But what people don’t realize is that border security isn’t just about legal text and fine print. It’s also about the impression that policymakers give migrants, smugglers, and cartels. And since before he was ever elected, Joe Biden’s message has been clear: "It’s open season for illegal immigration."

Administration insiders will continue to send that message, and migrants will continue to flood our border in ever-higher numbers until Congress forces them to do their job.

That’s why I’ve introduced a bill of my own, one that will extend Title 42 for another three years — without a convenient workaround for forgoing enforcement.

The southern border is already in crisis, but without genuine course correction, it’s about to become a catastrophe. Those who support this craziness have abandoned their duty to keep this country secure.

We must hold them to account and stand up for the rule of law. Only a strong stance will send the right message to the migrants, smugglers, and cartels waiting at the gates.

