MSNBC, ABC, CBS, Democrats repeatedly fearmonger, claim GOP will be the ‘death of democracy’

American democracy is likely coming to an end, at least according to liberal media networks such as MSNBC, ABC and CBS, as well as Democrat politicians.

On Tuesday, Fred Wellman, the former executive director of the Lincoln Project, tweeted, "Norms and traditions are going to end our democracy."

Later that day, The Washington Post published a column by Jennifer Rubin, who warned the impact of COVID-19 may be "hastening" the demise of democracy in the United States.

ROLLING STONE RIPS MANCHIN FOR NOT 'SAVING DEMOCRACY,' PORTRAYS BIDEN AS INEFFECTIVE IN PUSHING VOTING BILLS

"Trust in U.S. institutions has been declining for years, thanks to government scandals, economic dislocation, increased inequality and social media" Rubin wrote. "Now, evidence is growing that the coronavirus pandemic is making the phenomenon worse."

Prior to the column, Rubin warned about the fragility of American democracy, such as when she predicted in December that Sen. Joe Manchin’s, D-W.V. vote against President Biden’s Build Back Better plan could send American democracy hurtling to its demise.

On Sunday, Rolling Stone published similar criticism against Manchin titled, "How Joe Manchin Knifed the Democrats – and Bailed on Saving Democracy."

Democrats are often given air-time by their allies in the media to blame Republican laws and policies, especially those of former president Trump, for the impending "death" or "end of democracy." The alarmist talking point is echoed by network analysts and pundits.

During a panel discussion on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," frequent guest Donny Deutsch claimed that if Democrats cannot understand what wins elections than "democracy is over."

"If we don’t get this right this time it’s over. You put McCarthy back in, you put Trump back in our democracy is over. I’m not overstating it. That’s where we’re at. And the Democrats have to understand what wins elections and what loses elections," Deutsch said.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST SCOLDS 'NAIVE' JOE BIDEN FOR WANTING TO WORK WITH REPUBLICANS: I SEE 'THE WORST OF PEOPLE'

MSNBC colleague Chris Hayes made a similar claim when he told late night host Seth Meyers that Trump is "the most acute threat to American democracy" since perhaps the Civil War.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton echoed the concerns during a December 2021 "Sunday Sitdown" on TODAY with Willie Geist.

"I think that could be the end of our democracy. Not to be too pointed about it, but I want people to understand that this is a make-or-break point. If he were, or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president, and if especially he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country," Clinton said.

A month later, during an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., agreed with Clinton’s assertion that another Trump presidency would mean the end of the U.S government as we know it.

Other members of the political, media landscape, including MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid and Michigan AG Dana Nessel, all made repeated claims that future Republican victories in the midterms or 2024 would be the "end of democracy."

Taking the dire warning a step further, some also asserted the GOP would be the "death of democracy" because Democrats failed on passing voting rights and ending the filibuster.

During the Black Lives Matter protests and riots of summer 2020, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson said on ABC News that the civil unrest was not just about the death of George Floyd, but also about the "death of American democracy.

In addition, Rosie O’Donnell, Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart, MSNBC's Zerlina Maxwell warned viewers about the"death" of democracy.

The GOP isn't the sole threat to democracy according to the liberal media. They also often cite the U.S. Constitution, an insufficient amount of censorship, and parents protesting at school board meetings as threats to democracy. However, if voters elect more Republicans in the midterm elections, viewers can expect a flurry of eulogies on American democracy.