Washington Post job posting for a reporter to 'document red state America' receives backlash: 'Is this a joke'

The Washington Post faced backlash on Tuesday for what many saw as a bizarre job posting on Twitter.

The Washington Post PR team posted a link to a job listing site to advertise for a reporter in Texas to track and document conservative culture.

"Job posting: The Washington Post is looking for an enterprising reporter based in Texas to document life in red state America and develop a new beat mapping the culture, public policies and politics in a region shaped by conservative ideology," the Washington Post PR tweeted.

Conservatives called out the post for appearing to treat Texas as a different country for its conservative lean.

"Is this a joke?" opinion writer Rita Panahi tweeted.

Former Trump Director of Communications Erin Perrine tweeted, "This posting legit acts like Texas is a different country because it is a ‘region shaped by conservative ideology’ and is a red state. This tells you pretty much everything you need to know about the Washington Post."

"Texas, the final frontier. These are the voyages of the Washington Post. Its mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no Journo has gone before," Washington Free Beacon contributor Noah Pollark joked.

Communications advisor for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted a simple "lol," specifically highlighting the "to document life in red state America" line of the job posting.

Reason editor Liz Wolfe said she hoped the Washington Post hires a person who is "conservative and/or pro-life."

"The WaPo is hiring a reporter to explore the dark continent of Texas and return with tales of native savagery and conservative violence to amuse their readers in DC.," Washington Times Pentagon reporter Mike Glenn joked with a picture of a man in a safari outfit in the jungle.

"Texas ranks among the top three U.S. states in population, area, GDP and diversity, features five of the 12 biggest cities in the country and two of the top five metros, and they're writing the job listing like you're covering the Gobi Desert," CBS sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah wrote.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.