Stop Biden's and Democrats' war on charter schools

Just as I predicted in August 2020, Joe Biden has declared war on school choice.

When he ran for president, Biden told voters in Georgetown, South Carolina, that February 26: "I am not a charter school fan because it [sic] takes away the options available and money for public schools."

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ‘WAGING WAR’ ON CHARTER SCHOOLS WITH NEW REGULATIONS, SCHOOL CHOICE ADVOCATE SAYS

An equally ungrammatical Biden said in Pittsburgh on December 14, 2019: "And so if I’m president, [then-Education Secretary] Betsy DeVos’s whole notion from charter schools to this are gone."

Alas, Biden has decided that persecuting charters should be among the few promises (or threats) that he keeps.



Biden has proposed a brand-new collection of flaming regulatory hoops through which charter schools must leap to score $440 million in grants that Congress recently enacted to launch and nurture such learning centers.

This is neither a frugal effort to save taxpayer money nor a federalist bid to extricate Uncle Sam from local education. Instead, Team Biden’s new rules seem hand-crafted to torture charter-school managers.

Biden would require that charter schools that seek this federal aid recruit partners among traditional, union-run government schools. This is like telling steak houses that their SBA-loan applications must be co-signed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Biden would mandate that charters find partners among community civic groups, list their names, responsibilities, reporting patterns, and further administrative details.

Imagine that you envision opening a school with the aid of these federal grants. And then these regulations insist that you must "conduct a community impact analysis to inform the need, number, and types of charter schools to be created in a given community. The community impact analysis must describe how the plan for the proposed charter school takes into account the student demographics of the schools from which students are, or would be, drawn to attend the charter school.



"The community impact analysis must also describe the steps the charter school has taken or will take to ensure that the proposed charter school would not hamper, delay, or in any manner negatively affect any desegregation efforts in the public school districts from which students are, or would be, drawn or in which the charter school is or would be located, including efforts to comply with a court order, statutory obligation, or voluntary efforts to create and maintain desegregated public schools, and that it would not otherwise increase racial or socio-economic segregation or isolation in the schools from which the students are, or would be, drawn to attend the charter school."

How do your charter-school dreams feel now?

To fathom Biden’s priorities, consider how often these words appear among these draft regulations:

Diverse/diversity – 24

Racial/racially – 15

Demographic – 14

Achievement – 6

Success/successful – 4

Intelligence – 0

Excellence – 0

Reading – 0

Writing – 0

Arithmetic – 0

All of this is too much even for the Leftist liberal, pro-Biden Washington Post. In an April 2 editorial, it denounced Biden’s "sneak attack" on charters and lamented that "the proposed rules would add onerous requirements that would be difficult, if not impossible, to meet and would scare off would-be applicants. Those most hurt would be single-site schools and schools led by rural, Black, and Latino educators."

Biden and the Democrats announced these proposed rules on March 11 -- a Friday -- when the whole world was watching Ukraine, rising gas prices, inflation, and so much else.

Notwithstanding White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s Inauguration Day claim that Biden would "bring transparency and truth back to the government," the public-comment period on these largely overlooked regulations is just 30 days, not the usual 60 to 90 days.

Consequently, the hour is late: The public comment period ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, April 13.

A website that I sponsored feeds into the Education Department’s public-comments portal. Please visit BidenHatesSchoolChoice.com, follow the links, and tell Joe Biden and his Democrat, teacher’s union comrades what you think about their scheme to close the minds of American boys and girls who simply want to thrive at local charter schools.