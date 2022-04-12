Watters addresses inflation as latest prediction that 'experts' got wrong

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters said Tuesday that it's difficult to trust experts when they continuously get it wrong, highlighting inflation, coronavirus lockdowns and climate change warnings.

JESSE WATTERS: Experts are supposed to have all the answers. But what we're finding out today is that experts have a lot to say, but most of it is wrong. Let's look at inflation. The experts said this was a transitory phase. … Inflation has skyrocketed to a 40-year high. How could the experts not see this coming? They pumped out trillions in COVID relief — the largest flood of federal money in world history. Not to mention the Fauci lockdowns wrecked supply chains. Experts told us it was a good idea because lockdowns save lives. … Because of the experts, we locked down. People lost their jobs, their small businesses, kids suffered and inflation built up, all for nothing. A Johns Hopkins study found lockdowns had little to no effect on COVID deaths. Where could the experts have gotten this stupid lockdown idea from? China, of course. … What a good idea. Let's take lockdown advice from the people who unleashed the virus on us and then lied about it.

Nowhere, though, have experts been more wrong than on climate change. Since the 1970s, experts have been telling us we're just a couple of years away from extinction. In 1967, experts predicted a dire famine was coming in 1975 and it was too late to avoid it. I wasn't even born yet, but I think I would have read about the famine of '75. In 1971, experts told The Washington Post that a new Ice Age would be here in the next 50 years. Well, it's 51 years later and 65 degrees here in New York. In 1989, experts at the U.N. warned that rising seas would obliterate nations if global warming wasn't reversed by the year 2000, and in 2004, the experts at the Pentagon told Bush that climate change will destroy us, it's a bigger threat than terrorism and that Britain would feel like Siberia by 2020. All wrong. We can't trust these people anymore. We need to do our own research. We have to use common sense. Stop trusting what the experts say, because someone who has a Master's degree doesn't mean they know everything or anything, for that matter. The media throws around the term expert to give whatever narrative they're trying to sell some weight. Saying the world's going to end is a pretty juicy headline, so they call up an expert who they know is going to give them the quote they want. They throw it in the article and have a great story verified by the experts.