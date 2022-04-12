Migrants snap selfies at border after crossing into US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Migrants who crossed the southern border into the U.S. were spotted taking selfies in front of the unfinished border wall, as the crisis continues to rage.

Fox News Digital traveled to Yuma, Arizona, with several members of the House Oversight Committee on Monday and Tuesday to take a look at the ongoing crisis at the southern border in crisis.

During a night tour of the Yuma border, a pair of migrants were seen snapping a selfie as two Border Patrol agents looked after hundreds of migrants along a stretch of the Yuma border as they waited for buses to arrive.

National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd told FOX News Digital in the car while surveying the border that the selfies will help the cartels advertise their services.

"They use them to show everybody, ‘See? Look. Look how easy it was,’" Judd said. "‘These people are happy. Pay me $1,000, and you can be happy, as well."

Judd also blasted the reports of the Biden administration giving illegal immigrants taxpayer-funded free smartphones as "one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard." The Biden administration has said the phones are used to keep track of migrants released into the U.S.

The National Border Patrol Council president pointed out that former President Trump "struggled with illegal immigration as well" but said President Biden's border policies are helping the cartels succeed in their criminal activities.

"What the cartels are able to do… is they advertise their services based upon our policies," Judd said. "And the main thing they advertise is: cross the border illegally, you’re still going to get released. Pay us thousands of dollars, we will get you there. And then we will teach you what you need to say in order to get released."

"And that’s all policy-driven," Judd added.

House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Comer, R-Ky., pointed out that one of the migrants also appeared to be carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and said the selfies show migrants aren’t afraid to break America's laws.

"That shows a lack of fear. They’re breaking the law, they’re here illegally," Comer said. "But yet they’re taking selfies on their Apple phones with their Louis Vuitton purses and Nike shoes, and they’re ready to be escorted to their next visit."

"There are no consequences with the Biden administration, and that’s only going to lead to more illegals coming into the United States, which leads to more drugs and more crime and more human trafficking," Comer continued.

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, whose district has parts of Yuma, accused the Biden administration of intentionally causing the southern border crisis.

"This is intentional," Gosar told FOX News Digital in the car. "These people that are coming in are dependent on the government, and that’s what this administration, from COVID to illegal immigration to chaos to a lack of the rule of law — it’s all part of their plan."

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, FOX News Digital gave his thoughts on the migrant sightings at the border Tuesday morning, saying that some migrants may be well off.

"Without question the people who were coming across by the hundreds, and during the day by the thousands, have all paid $5,000 to $8,000, and if they came from a different country outside of South America: $30,000," Sessions said.

"This is simply a rush to come here," the Texas Republican continued. "These are people with abilities, these are people with money, and they’re coming to overwhelm our great nation."

"This administration and the Democrats, it is their agenda to allow open borders, and it will be done to harm American children and American cities," Sessions added.

Additionally, migrants from Cuba, Uzbekistan, India, Bangladesh, and a slew of other countries were waiting on the U.S. side of the partially-completed border wall, having crossed through the unfinished portions of the barrier.

The House Oversight Republicans trip comes after Biden announced the end of the Trump-era Title 42 policy.

Five Senate Democrats have signed onto a bill extending Title 42 past its may sunset date, signaling intraparty opposition to the president's border policies.

The order was implemented in March 2020 by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been used by both the Trump and Biden administration’s to quickly expel a majority of migrants at the border.

The CDC announced last week that it will end the order on May 23, immediately sparking fears from both sides of the aisle, including within the Biden administration, that it will lead to a surge in migration at the border – on top of the already massive numbers being encountered by Border Patrol each day.

FOX News Digital’s Adam Shaw contributed reporting.