Ingraham: This administration is responsible for a full-blown economic crisis

His teams thinks it's a 'messaging problem,' she says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Angle: A team of morons

Laura Ingraham says this inflation spiral Biden created could mean the end of the Democratic Party for a generation.

Laura Ingraham said the Biden administration created an economic crisis in America that might hurt Democrats for years Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, now we know what it's like to have bumbling half-wits running the country. This just isn't a president forgetting words and names on occasion. This is an administration responsible for sparking a full-blown economic crisis. Now, despite being warned by Larry Summers, one of the only smart Democrat economists left in America, they tried to happy-talk inflation away. 

INGRAHAM: THE LEFT IS DESPERATE TO CHANGE ELECTION RULES

In fact, to avoid inflation, he said the Fed would have to be extraordinarily skillful and lucky and that they'd have a very, very difficult job ahead of them. Larry is being charitable there. These people are neither skillful nor lucky. They're totally incompetent. And I know this is going to be written off as just another right-wing spin, but the Angle believes that this inflation spiral Biden created could mean the end of the Democratic Party for a generation. Remember, after Jimmy Carter, it took Democrats 12 years to shake off the Carter hangover and win the presidency again. So you would think that the Democrats would see today's news as a sign that it is time to pivot, to moderate, to learn. But you'd be wrong. 

Former President Jimmy Carter speaking at Merced College. (Photo by Diana Walker/Getty Images)

Now, Harry Truman famously said the buck stops here. Biden says it stops more than 5,000 miles away and Mariupol. Of course, this is absurd. Had Biden continued to keep America energy-independent, we'd have gasoline down at around 2 bucks a gallon, it would be a huge relief to our families. 

And had Biden stuck with Trump's economic policies, we'd still have low inflation and maybe even rising median income, which Trump had. But his team of dolts refused to concede that it's time to change course. They think it's just all a messaging problem. If we can only convince Americans that the president feels their pain and is doing everything possible. 

