National Guard deployed to blue city overrun with juvenile crime, fentanyl is 'not enough,' state GOP says

After Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she's sending the National Guard to Albuquerque to address a spike in juvenile crime and fentanyl, the state's GOP said the move isn't enough.

Grisham signed an executive order on April 8 that authorized the deployment of the 60-70 New Mexico National Guard personnel to Albuquerque by mid-May, citing the fentanyl epidemic and a rise in juvenile crime as "critical issues requiring immediate intervention."

The National Guard, however, won't be directly helping tackle the fentanyl crisis or juvenile crime. Instead, they'll be used for scene security and traffic control, prisoner transport assistance and other roles that don't involve arrests. A press release from Grisham's office said the National Guard will free up Albuquerque Police Department resources.

New Mexico Republican Party Executive Director Leticia Muñoz told Fox News Digital that the National Guard deployment doesn't come close to addressing the issue at hand. She said more substantive measures such as bail reform and harsher penalties are needed.

NEW MEXICO HS BASEBALL PLAYER CHARGED, TEAM SUSPENDED AMID ALLEGATIONS TEEN URINATED IN OPPONENTS' WATER JUG

"No, this is definitely not enough. What this is, is you can see a mismanagement, obviously, of the mayor. And, you know, as much as we appreciate all the work that the law enforcement is doing here in Albuquerque, we know that their hands are tied," Muñoz said. "We know that there needs to be bail reform and reform as far as the deterrent of keeping individuals in jail longer."

She said it seems like Democrats are trying to "coddle juveniles," citing a proposed pilot program in the state that would provide up to $2,000 in housing assistance for juvenile suspects after their release from detention, if they're well-behaved.

"That alone just shows you the coddling mentality that the Democrats have for any type of juveniles and crime here in the state," she said of the proposal.

From 2019 to 2024, Albuquerque police have either arrested or cited 2,600 minors who were ages 11 to 17, according to KRQE.

In March, Albuquerque police arrested a 13-year-old boy after he was allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen car and hit 63-year-old Scott Dwight Habermehl, who was riding a bicycle to work in May 2024.

CBP IN TEXAS CONFISCATES 242 POUNDS OF SMUGGLED MEXICAN BOLOGNA AT PORT OF ENTRY

Police also arrested two other minors, aged 11 and 15, who were inside the car with the 13-year-old at the time when Habermehl was hit.

They're all being charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 19.

The 13-year-old who was allegedly driving the car was also the suspect in a series of burglaries in June 2024.

Juvenile crime isn't the only issue prompting the National Guard to be deployed to Albuquerque. Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen told KOB4 that since establishing Operation Route 66 seven weeks ago, around 2,700 fentanyl pills have been taken off the streets and almost 400 arrests have been made.

"I will accept and collaborate with anybody that helps with crime, period. But our deputies and the New Mexico State Police, probation and parole, the DA's office, we’ve had close to 400 arrests, and we’re getting fentanyl off the streets. I know that we’re making a difference in the community," Allen said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Allen said Operation Route 66 is one of the reasons that Grisham is sending the National Guard.

The New Mexico Department of Health in January said fentanyl was involved in 65% of overdose deaths in the state in 2023, which is the most recent year for which data has been compiled.

Fox News Digital reached out to the National Guard, Albuquerque Police Department and Grisham's office for comment.