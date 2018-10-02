This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
Officials in Port Aransas, Texas, had their hands full Monday after a jogger spotted a 12-foot alligator in a drainage ditch.
Law enforcement officers felt like they stepped into a scene of an “Indiana Jones” movie when they responded to a property in a small southern Oregon town last month and were met with elaborate booby-traps that left one FBI agent injured.
Former Major League Baseball outfielder Jayson Werth told a police officer during a DUI stop in April he wasn’t sure he trusted cops.
Recording artist Kaya Jones says she feels survivor guilt having performed on the Route 91 Harvest music festival stage prior to Stephen Paddock's attack.
Texas governor gives his take on the heated Senate race in his state.
2018 State Fair of Texas gets underway.
The Canadian company looking to open a so-called “robot sex brothel” in Houston reportedly hit a snag during its construction.
Cold case detectives have announced an arrest in the murder of an Arizona man in his home 17 years ago.