New Mexico HS baseball player charged, team suspended amid allegations teen urinated in opponents' water jug

A New Mexico high school baseball player was arrested, and his team suspended over allegations the teen urinated in an opposing team’s water jug.

The 16-year-old, who attends Rio Rancho High School and played on the junior varsity, faced 15 counts of battery over the incident.

"We're glad authorities in Rio Rancho took this matter seriously and filed criminal charges," Albuquerque Public Schools said in a statement, via KOAT-TV. "Outrageous behavior like this must be met with swift consequences to send the message that it's unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"A vast majority of athletes, coaches and parents at schools in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and throughout New Mexico abide by good sportsmanship, and we're confident this unfortunate incident is an aberration."

The Rio Rancho Police Department launched an investigation into the allegations after rumors swirled about the alleged March 25 incident within the La Cueva High School community. Several La Cueva High School players may have drank from the allegedly contaminated water jug.

The entire Rio Rancho junior varsity baseball team was suspended in the midst of the probe.

"We want to make it clear that the alleged behavior is abhorrent and does not represent the standards and values expected of all students who attend Rio Rancho Public Schools," Rio Rancho Public Schools interim executive communications director Wyndham Kemsley said in a statement to the Rio Rancho Observer.

"If determined to be true, the discipline for all those involved will be severe."