CBP in Texas confiscates 242 pounds of smuggled Mexican bologna at port of entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in El Paso, Texas arrested a man for the second time last week, after he allegedly tried to smuggle 22 large rolls of Mexican bologna into the country, according to authorities.

CBP said agricultural specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte international crossing in El Paso not only seized 22 large rolls of the prohibited pork bologna on March 28, but they also seized 60 undeclared Tramadol tablets from the man’s vehicle.

The discovery was made just after 2 a.m. on Friday, when a 52-year-old man, who is a citizen of Albuquerque, New Mexico, entered the U.S. and presented himself for inspection in the vehicle lanes of the port.

CBP said the man made a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables and meat products, then was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection.

As agents conducted the secondary inspection, CBP Agriculture canine "Harlee" alerted them to the rear cargo area of the man’s vehicle.

Agents continued to inspect the vehicle when they located 22 rolls of bologna hidden underneath equipment in the cargo area of the vehicle.

CBP seized the bologna and destroyed it according to U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations.

This marks the second time within two months that the same man was caught attempting to smuggle bologna into the U.S. at the El Paso port.

CBP agriculture specialists seized 55 rolls of undeclared bologna from the man in January, and he was assessed a civil penalty. At that time, the agents also seized and destroyed the contraband meat.

The inspection also uncovered 60 Tramadol tablets in the center console of the vehicle.

The driver, who was not identified, was issued a $1,000 promissory note for the prescription medication violation since Tramadol is a schedule IV-controlled substance.

If the man is found guilty, he could face a fine of up to $10,000.

"Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases to the U.S. which can have a devastating impact to the U.S. economy and to our agriculture industry," CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha said. "It is always best for travelers to declare any items acquired abroad to help CBP stop the introduction of potentially harmful products."

The case was referred to the USDA Investigative and Enforcement Services, which enforces alleged violations connected to plant and animal issues.

The USDA and Department of Homeland Security work together to protect American agriculture when it comes to the introduction of pests and diseases at U.S. ports of entry.

If any undeclared prohibited agricultural items are discovered in an inspection, they could be confiscated and may result in civil penalties for failing to declare the items.