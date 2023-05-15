Expand / Collapse search
Natalee Holloway
Published

Natalee Holloway case: Suspect Joran van der Sloot's mother enjoys drum session with mystery man

Anita van der Sloot, in a Mother's Day sighting, appeared seemingly unfazed by son's newly announced extradition to US

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Former homicide detective weighs in on van der Sloot extradition Video

Former homicide detective weighs in on van der Sloot extradition

Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide Detective Ted Williams discusses the extradition of Natalee Holloway disappearance suspect Joran van der Sloot to the U.S. and his defense attorney's fears of additional charges being placed.

EXCLUSIVE: As Natalee Holloway murder suspect Joran van der Sloot awaits extradition to the U.S. from Peru, his mom spent Mother’s Day with an unidentified man at an Aruba arts center and her island home.

Around 11 a.m. local time, Anita van der Sloot-Hugen, carrying what appeared to be a djembe drum, and the man opened up the Cas di Cultura Theatre and Cultural Center in Oranjestad, Aruba.

The man was carrying a speaker. Five others arrived and joined the duo for about two hours before they locked up the center and left.

Van der Sloot-Hugen and the man returned to her home and closed the gate behind them.

NATALEE HOLLOWAY CASE: EXTRADITION OF 'MURDEROUS' JORAN VAN DER SLOOT COULD STALL FOR MONTHS

Joran van der Sloot's mom, Anita carries a drum in her right hand, a water bottle under her arm

Joran van der Sloot's mom, Anita van der Sloot-Hugen, carrying a drum, arrives at Cas di Cultura Theatre and Cultural Center in Oranjestad, Aruba, on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

Paul van der Sloot, her former husband and the Dutch killer’s father, was an Aruba judge who died in 2010 — the same year their son murdered Stephany Flores in Lima, Peru.

Van der Sloot-Hugen did not respond to calls or messages from Fox News Digital.

NATALEE HOLLOWAY SUSPECT JORAN VAN DER SLOOT GETTING DIVORCED AFTER PRISON DRUG SMUGGLING SCANDAL

A man in a blue t-shirt and jeans

A man accompanying Joran van der Sloot's mom, Anita van der Sloot-Hugen, arrives at Cas di Cultura Theatre and Cultural Center in Oranjestad, Aruba, on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

The Aruba-based artist has previously said her son is "not a murderer" and declared she was finished speaking with American journalists.

Her son is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for Flores’ beating death.

Joran van der Sloots mom, Anita carries a drum in her right hand, a water bottle under her arm, her male friend carries a big bluetooth speaker

Joran van der Sloot's mom, Anita van der Sloot-Hugen, and an unidentified man return home in Montague, Aruba, on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

However, authorities in the country have agreed to temporarily extradite van der Sloot to face trial in the U.S. on extortion and wire fraud charges in a quarter million dollar plot targeting Holloway’s family.

He allegedly led them to an empty location, claiming it was the site of her remains, after receiving $25,000 in down payments.

NATALEE HOLLOWAY CASE: JORAN VAN DER SLOOT'S LAWYER FEARS ADDITIONAL US CHARGES

Joran van der Sloot enters a car

Dutch teen Joran van der Sloot, 18, enters his family's car as his mother, Anita, closes the door after he was conditionally released from the KAI jail in San Nicolas, Aruba, Sept. 3, 2005. Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on a Dutch Caribbean island, is facing extradition from Peru in 2023 to face criminal charges in the United States, while he has never been charged in connection with her disappearance. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch)

He wanted another $225,000 after the positive identification of her body – which remains missing.

Under the agreement between both governments, van der Sloot will finish his sentence in Peru, which runs through June 2038, then return to U.S. soil to face up to 40 years if convicted.

Van der Sloot's Lima-based defense lawyer, Maximo Altez, told Fox News Digital Friday that he feared his client would face additional charges once he arrives on U.S. soil – including homicide in connection with Holloway's death.

NATALEE HOLLOWAY, SUSPECT JORAN VAN DER SLOOT: TIMELINE OF ALABAMA TEEN'S DEATH

Natalee is in a white cap and gown as she stands with her mother, Beth

Natalee Holloway, 18, with her mother, Beth Twitty, at her home before her graduation ceremony at Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook, Alabama, on May 24, 2005. (Courtesy Beth Twitty/ZUMA Press )

It has been 18 years since Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway Twitty, spent Mother’s Day with her daughter. She announced van der Sloot’s extradition in a statement Wednesday.

Her son, Matt Holloway, told Fox News Digital that he is looking forward to seeing van der Sloot face a judge in the federal courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama.

Van der sloot wears green t-shirt in court

Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot walks inside the courtroom during the reading of his verdict in the Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, Jan. 13, 2012. Van der Sloot was sentenced to 28 years in prison by a Peruvian court for killing Stephany Flores in Lima in 2010, exactly five years after 18-year-old Alabama native Natalee Holloway disappeared on the island of Aruba after spending time with him. (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares )

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Peruvian government and their president for allowing this extradition," he said.

"I would also like to thank the FBI and US Attorney’s Office along with attorney John Kelly who have been working hard to help bring justice for Natalee."

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports