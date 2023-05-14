Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Natalee Holloway case: Extradition of 'murderous' Joran van der Sloot could stall for months

Van der Sloot murdered Stephany Flores in 2010; suspected in 2005 Natalee Holloway disappearance

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz , Armando Regil | Fox News
close
Holloway family: Van der Sloot extradition expected within week Video

Holloway family: Van der Sloot extradition expected within week

Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance and presumed murder of Alabama 18-year-old Natalie Holloway, will be extradited to the U.S. to stand trial on charges that he allegedly extorted her mother.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. – EXCLUSIVE: The jailed murderer facing charges in connection to the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway could stall his extradition to the U.S. for months, according to a high-ranking law enforcement official.

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot, awaiting extradition from Peru to face extortion charges in connection to Holloway's disappearance, could stall his arrival on American soil until as late as August, the official said.

While serving time in a Peruvian prison for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores, van der Sloot has proven to be an "unruly person," Col. Carlos López Aeda, the chief of Interpol in Lima, Peru, told Fox News Digital.

Peru's government has agreed to send van der Sloot to the U.S. on a temporary basis to face trial, in part because witnesses connected to the 2010 extortion case would significantly age by the time his sentence expires.

"Taking this background into consideration, we as policemen could presume that he could also have killed [Natalee Holloway]," the colonel said. "That is not ruled out in any way because of the way he acts, those psychopathic traits, that murderous attitude."

NATALEE HOLLOWAY SUSPECT JORAN VAN DER SLOOT GETTING DIVORCED AFTER PRISON DRUG SMUGGLING SCANDAL

Natalee Holloway and friends smile

Natalee Holloway, center, went missing during a spring break trip in 2005 and was never found. (FBI)

The extradition could happen in a matter of days or months, according to López Aeda. Part of it depends on transportation arrangements, a formal commitment from the U.S. government to agree to return van der Sloot to Peru to complete his sentence there before he goes to federal prison, and whether van der Sloot files a habeas corpus petition that could significantly delay his transfer.

His defense lawyer in Peru, Maximo Altez, told Fox News Digital last week that the move could "paralyze" the extradition for a little while, but he ultimately expects van der Sloot to be sent to he U.S.

A man directs Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot to his seat before the trial in the Lurigancho prison in Lima

Joran van der Sloot is directed to his seat before his trial in Lima, Peru, on Jan. 11, 2012. (Reuters / Pilar Olivares)

The U.S. had 30 days from Friday to agree to Peru’s terms. Once the agreement is in place, extradition could take between a day and a week, the colonel said. But at the latest, he said, it could happen in July or August.

NATALEE HOLLOWAY CASE: JORAN VAN DER SLOOT'S LAWYER FEARS ADDITIONAL US CHARGES

The outside of the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse in Birmingham

The Hugo L. Black United States Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama, where van der Sloot will face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges, is shown on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Dana Mixer for Fox News Digital)

Van der Sloot will either be flown to Alabama on a U.S. government plane or escorted by U.S. marshals on a commercial flight, he said.

The convicted killer is being held at the Challapalca prison, 4,600 meters above sea level, in Puno, López Aeda said.

Van der Sloot’s lawyer described the maximum security prison as "hell" and told Fox News Digital that some relatives believe the Dutch citizen may be better off in U.S. custody.

NATALEE HOLLOWAY, SUSPECT JORAN VAN DER SLOOT: TIMELINE OF ALABAMA TEEN'S DEATH

A video grab image shows Dutch Joran Van der Sloot and Peruvian Stephany Flores playing at a casino in Lima

A video grab released on June 9, 2010, shows Joran van der Sloot, top, second right, and Stephany Flores, right, at a casino before her murder on May 30, 2010, in Lima, Peru. (Atlantic City Casino via Reuters)

Part of the reason he was placed there is that he disrespected authorities with an "intransigent attitude" and got caught using a smuggled cellphone in his previous lockup. He also had seven years tacked into his sentence for trafficking drugs behind bars.

Challapalca is so remote there is no cell service there, the colonel said. Van der Sloot is expected to return there after a trial in the Northern District of Alabama.

"We assume that the U.S. authorities will have enough evidence about his crimes, and if they find him guilty and he is sentenced after he has served here in Peru, he will be transferred so that he can also be sentenced in the United States," López Aeda said.

Beth Holloway makes a statement from a microphone

Mother Beth Holloway fights back tears as she participates in the launch of the Natalee Holloway Resource Center on June 8, 2010, in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

Regardless of the outcome, he won’t be getting out of prison for a long time. His Peru sentence runs through 2038, and he faces another 40 years in the U.S.

Van der Sloot is facing federal charges of extortion and wire fraud for allegedly selling fake information about the location of Holloway’s remains to her mother in a $250,000 plot in 2010.

He has not been charged in the teen’s 2005 disappearance and presumed death, but he has been the prime suspect in the case since the beginning.

Natalee is in a white cap and gown as she stands with her father, Dave

Natalee Holloway, 18, and her father, Dave Holloway, are shown on her graduation day from Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook, Alabama, on May 24, 2005. (Beth Twitty / ZUMA Press)

He and two friends, Satish and Deepak Kalpoe, were seen leaving an Aruba nightclub with her on the night she vanished. All three were arrested and released multiple times as Aruba authorities investigated the case.

Holloway was visiting Aruba on a trip to celebrate high school graduation with a large group of friends from Mountain Brook, Alabama. She never made it back to her hotel and missed her flight home.

Van der Sloot’s father, Paul, was a prominent judge on the island before his death in 2010.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The younger van der Sloot met Flores at her father's casino in Lima. He brought her back to his hotel room, and the following morning, five years to the day after Holloway's disappearance, he beat her to death.

The Dutch citizen fled to Chile, where police arrested him and returned him to Lima to face justice, and he received a 28-year sentence for Flores' murder.

Holloway's remains have never been recovered.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports