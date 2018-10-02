This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
Chile's Roman Catholic Church has apologized for a set of conduct guidelines for priests dealing with children that have caused outrage just as the South American country is being rocked by a widespread clerical sex abuse scandal.
Russia has completed the delivery of S-300 air defense systems to Syria, the Russian defense minister said Tuesday.
Armenia's prime minister led his supporters during a rally outside parliament Tuesday to protest what he called a "counterrevolution" by his political opponents.
France's interior minister insisted on Tuesday that he wants to resign, a day after President Emmanuel Macron's office said the leader rejected his resignation and wanted to keep him in the government.
Iraq's parliament elected a veteran Kurdish politician as the country's new president on Tuesday, a step toward forming a new government nearly five months after national elections.
The mayor of a small town in southern Italy that became a model for immigrant integration was placed under house arrest Tuesday for allegedly aiding illegal immigration, a move that brought a well-spring of support for the mayor.