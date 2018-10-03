Alleged MS-13 member asks court to reverse deportation because he's afraid his tattoos will get him killed
The police force of the once-glittering Mexican resort town of Acapulco has been disarmed as authorities investigate claims that local cops have strong ties to warring drug cartels in the region. Officials in the southern state of Guerrero claim the drug cartels Beltran Leyva and Independent of Acapulco have infiltrated the local police force. Two top Acapulco police commanders were arrested and accused of homicide, El Universal reported.