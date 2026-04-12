Manhunt underway after gunmen storm Chick-fil-A leaving 1 dead

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A deadly shooting at a New Jersey Chick-fil-A left one person dead and six others injured, as authorities said the violence was targeted and the suspects remain at large.

Police responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to the restaurant on Route 22 in Union, where officers located seven victims, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

The restaurant sits along a busy stretch of Route 22, a heavily trafficked commercial corridor in Union County.

One victim was pronounced dead, while the six others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

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"While no arrests have been made at this time, the preliminary investigation reveals this does not appear to be a random act of violence and that there is no immediate ongoing threat to the general public," the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as authorities work to identify those responsible.

Dashcam video circulating online appears to show a person fleeing the scene with what appears to be a gun in hand.

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A man who said his girlfriend works at the restaurant told CBS New York that she described a group of men entering the store, going behind the counter and firing multiple shots.

Authorities remained at the scene late Saturday, with officers and employees seen inside the restaurant while additional officers canvassed the parking lot.

Investigators have not released details about a possible motive or identified any suspects, but officials reiterated that the incident appears to have been targeted. Authorities have not said whether the victims were targeted individually or had any connection to the suspects.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the Union County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she had been briefed on the shooting.

"As local law enforcement continues their investigation, we remain in close contact with officials on the ground," Sherrill wrote on X. "My thoughts are with those injured and their families. I am grateful to our first responders for their swift action and continued efforts to keep the community safe."

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Prosecutors encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Edward Mack at 908-347-2212, Sergeant Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254 or Detective Teon Freeman at 908-851-5033.