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Manhunt

Manhunt underway after gunmen storm Chick-fil-A leaving 1 dead

Prosecutors say the shooting does not appear to be a random act and no arrests have been made

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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Video captures chaotic aftermath of New Jersey Chick-fil-A mass shooting Video

Video captures chaotic aftermath of New Jersey Chick-fil-A mass shooting

At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured when shots rang out inside a busy fast-food restaurant, with authorities now investigating what they say appears to be a targeted attack. (@ghazish_ via Storyful; WCBS)

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A deadly shooting at a New Jersey Chick-fil-A left one person dead and six others injured, as authorities said the violence was targeted and the suspects remain at large.

Police responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to the restaurant on Route 22 in Union, where officers located seven victims, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

The restaurant sits along a busy stretch of Route 22, a heavily trafficked commercial corridor in Union County.

One victim was pronounced dead, while the six others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

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New Jersey Chick-fil-A crime scene

Authorities say a targeted shooting at a New Jersey Chick-fil-A on April 11, 2026, left at least one person dead and six injured as suspects remain at large and police investigate. (Credit on cops: WCBS)

"While no arrests have been made at this time, the preliminary investigation reveals this does not appear to be a random act of violence and that there is no immediate ongoing threat to the general public," the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as authorities work to identify those responsible.

Dashcam video circulating online appears to show a person fleeing the scene with what appears to be a gun in hand.

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Person runs from New Jersey Chick-fil-A wielding a gun

Authorities say a targeted shooting at a New Jersey Chick-fil-A on April 11, 2026, left at least one person dead and six injured as suspects remain at large and police investigate. (Credit on suspect: @ghazish_ via Storyful)

A man who said his girlfriend works at the restaurant told CBS New York that she described a group of men entering the store, going behind the counter and firing multiple shots.

Authorities remained at the scene late Saturday, with officers and employees seen inside the restaurant while additional officers canvassed the parking lot.

Investigators have not released details about a possible motive or identified any suspects, but officials reiterated that the incident appears to have been targeted. Authorities have not said whether the victims were targeted individually or had any connection to the suspects.

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New Jersey Chick-fil-A crime scene

Authorities say a targeted shooting at a New Jersey Chick-fil-A on April 11, 2026, left at least one person dead and six injured as suspects remain at large and police investigate. (Credit on cops: WCBS)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Union County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she had been briefed on the shooting.

"As local law enforcement continues their investigation, we remain in close contact with officials on the ground," Sherrill wrote on X. "My thoughts are with those injured and their families. I am grateful to our first responders for their swift action and continued efforts to keep the community safe."

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Prosecutors encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Edward Mack at 908-347-2212, Sergeant Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254 or Detective Teon Freeman at 908-851-5033.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 908-654-8477 or online at www.uctip.org, with Union County Crime Stoppers offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an indictment and conviction.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
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