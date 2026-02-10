Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Multiple dead after shooting inside gated Florida community: sheriff's office

No arrests announced as investigators work scene inside Sarasota subdivision

Alexandra Koch
Multiple people are dead after gunfire rang out Tuesday at a home inside a gated community in Sarasota, Florida.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on the 4820 block of Fallcrest Circle, prompting a heavy law enforcement response.

Officials said multiple people are dead, though none of the bodies have been identified.

MISSISSIPPI PROSECUTORS TO SEEK DEATH PENALTY AGAINST MAN ACCUSED OF DEADLY RAMPAGE THAT INCLUDED GIRL, PASTOR

Photo of a home where multiple people were fatally shot on Feb. 10, 2026.

Multiple people were killed, police say, after gunfire rang out Tuesday at a home inside a gated community in Sarasota, Fla.

No survivors were found at the scene, WWSB reported.

The incident appears to be isolated and investigators continue to work the scene, according to the sheriff's office. There is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been announced and authorities have yet to release any information regarding suspects.

MURDER IN SMALL-TOWN AMERICA: THE CRIMES THAT TORE QUIET COMMUNITIES APART IN 2025

Tape

Officials said multiple people are dead after a shooting in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo, File)

It is unclear what led to the shooting, which took place at a home inside Amberlea, a gated residential subdivision.

Sarasota is part of Southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast and sits on Sarasota Bay, which connects to the Gulf of Mexico.

The incident in Sarasota, Fla., appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The incident in Sarasota, Fla., appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public. (Tifonimages via Getty)

The city is about a 1.5-hour drive from Tampa, and about a 2.5-hour drive from Orlando.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

