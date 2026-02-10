Multiple dead after shooting inside gated Florida community: sheriff's office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people are dead after gunfire rang out Tuesday at a home inside a gated community in Sarasota, Florida.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on the 4820 block of Fallcrest Circle, prompting a heavy law enforcement response.

Officials said multiple people are dead, though none of the bodies have been identified.

No survivors were found at the scene, WWSB reported.

The incident appears to be isolated and investigators continue to work the scene, according to the sheriff's office. There is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been announced and authorities have yet to release any information regarding suspects.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, which took place at a home inside Amberlea, a gated residential subdivision.

Sarasota is part of Southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast and sits on Sarasota Bay, which connects to the Gulf of Mexico.

The city is about a 1.5-hour drive from Tampa, and about a 2.5-hour drive from Orlando.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.