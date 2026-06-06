Federal agents arrest anti-ICE agitators during chaotic Delaney Hall confrontations caught on video

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Shocking video captured the moments at least two anti-ICE agitators were arrested outside Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, Friday, during riotous confrontations.

The chaotic scene unfolded Friday night as a caravan of cars rushed out of the immigrant detention center while agitators blocked them.

Cars pushed through the crowd, hitting at least one person as agitators continued banging, kicking and blocking government vehicles.

Agitators could be heard shouting, "Let's go coward," "F--- you," "Are you proud of yourself a------" and "quit your f------ job."

An agent directly addressed one agitator, saying, "What did you say? You're going to kill me?" before appearing to detain the person.

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS THROW WOODEN PALLETS, MATTRESSES AT FEDERAL AGENTS DURING CHAOTIC NJ DETENTION CENTER CLASH

ICE agents were attempting to push crowds back to remove barricades that would allow cars to pass through.

At least two people were seen on video being detained by authorities.

Witnesses confirmed pepper spray was deployed during the incident.

WATCH: POLICE ABSENT FROM DELANEY HALL CHAOS AS AGITATORS BLOCK ICE VEHICLES AND AGENTS USE PEPPER SPRAY

The night of violence followed a decision Thursday by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to remove law enforcement resources from outside Delaney Hall, beginning Friday.

"ICE increased its presence and engaged protesters in ways that escalated tensions and led to unnecessary confrontation," Baraka wrote in a statement. "It is not the responsibility of the Newark Police Division to secure a private facility. We have made clear to the GEO Group, who has its own private security firm, that securing their facility is their responsibility, not the City’s. Our intention was never to protect Delaney Hall or HSI but to bring calm."

The mayor went on to call it "a clear contradiction" to remain outside the facility.

FAR-LEFT MAYOR ARRESTED AT ICE FACILITY DENIES IMPEDING LAW ENFORCEMENT, SAYS PROTEST 'ABSOLUTELY' EFFECTIVE

"We will not continue to spend resources and tax dollars in an already strapped budget to safeguard a privately-owned facility, especially when it places our officers at unnecessary risk," he said. "Nor will we ask our officers to engage in practices that contradict our values of fairness, restraint and respect for human rights."

Just over a year ago, in May 2025, Baraka was arrested himself for allegedly storming Delaney Hall alongside New Jersey lawmakers LaMonica McIver, Bonnie Watson Coleman and Rob Menendez.

Baraka was handcuffed, detained for five hours and formally charged with trespassing.

Baraka's attorneys at the time maintained that the mayor was exercising his First Amendment rights and "acted throughout with calm, restraint and dignity in a law-abiding manner."

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The federal trespassing charge was later dismissed by U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, who was nominated by President Donald Trump.

Despite the arrest, Baraka was reelected by constituents last month, winning more than 50% of the vote.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.