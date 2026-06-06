National Park Service ranger dies after falling into crevasse on Mount McKinley during climbing patrol

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A seasonal National Park Service mountaineering ranger died Thursday afternoon after falling into a crevasse on Mount McKinley, marking the latest deadly incident on the treacherous Alaskan peak.

The ranger has been identified as Robin Pendery, of Enumclaw, Washington, according to a statement from the National Park Service (NPS).

Agency officials said Pendery was conducting a climbing patrol when she suffered a fatal fall near the mountain's 14,000-foot camp at about 2 p.m. local time.

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Pendery was actively helping to run the operations at the 14,200-foot camp alongside another ranger, according to a previous park update.

NPS personnel launched an immediate rescue effort, but Pendery did not survive the fall.

Authorities said the exact circumstances of the fatal fall are under investigation.

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"We are heartbroken by the loss of a member of our Denali family," Denali National Park superintendent Brooke Merrell wrote in a statement. "Our mountaineering rangers dedicate themselves to serving visitors and helping others in one of the most challenging environments in the world. Today, we mourn the loss of a valued colleague, friend and teammate."

Pendery had been working as a seasonal mountaineering ranger at Denali National Park and Preserve since 2024, dedicating her time to emergency response, climber safety and high-altitude operations, according to the agency.

Pendery’s death at Mount McKinley, also known as Denali, comes just one week after a separate disaster claimed the lives of three Latvian climbers.

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During the prior incident, four members of a seven-person expedition plummeted near Denali Pass, which is known as one of the most hazardous stretches of the mountain.

Three climbers — Inese Puceka, Vija Olte and Renars Kunigs-Salaks — died in the fall, while a fourth survived in critical condition, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Rescuers had to use a complex long-line helicopter extraction to save the survivor from a basin at 17,200 feet, as brutal weather conditions and rugged terrain prevented a standard landing.

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Towering 20,310 feet above sea level, Denali is considered one of the most challenging climbs in North America.

Each year, only about 1,000 to 1,200 climbers attempt to summit the mountain, typically during the peak May and June season. Fewer than half of those who made the attempt last year successfully reached the top.

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Throughout the national park's history, more than 130 people have died on the mountain.

Fox News Digital's Kelly McGreal contributed to this report.