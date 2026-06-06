Woman allegedly choked subway rider, yelled antisemitic remarks in attack caught on video: police

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A 23-year-old New York woman was arrested on hate crime charges, after she allegedly punched, kicked and choked a woman on a New York City subway last weekend in an incident caught on video, the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Diana Smith, 23, of the Bronx, appeared in video shot by the victim last weekend to yell that "Jews are eating kids!" while riding the crowded subway, and before she told the victim, "You’re a Jew. I can smell the kids."

The video then appeared to show the attack, and as other riders reacted, Smith said, "It’s OK for her to eat a kid, but I can’t choke her down?"

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After she hit, kicked and choked the victim, who was identified by the NYPD as a 23-year-old woman, Smith allegedly threw her to the ground and ripped out some of her hair.

The video was shared on social media by the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

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Smith was arrested after the incident and charged with hate crime assault, hate crime criminal obstructing breathing and hate crime aggravated harassment.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

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She suffered minor injuries, the Jerusalem Post reported.

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The victim told the Post that Smith had earlier been asking if other riders were Jewish, and she also claimed that Jews are stealing wealth, an antisemitic trope.