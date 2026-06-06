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Hate Crime

Woman allegedly choked subway rider, yelled antisemitic remarks in attack caught on video: police

Diana Smith, 23, was charged with hate crime assault after the incident on a crowded train

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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Woman arrested for hate crime, assault after antisemitic attack on NYC subway Video

Woman arrested for hate crime, assault after antisemitic attack on NYC subway

The NYPD said Diana Smith was arrested last Sunday for an alleged attack on another rider after she yelled: "Jews are eating kids." (Credit/X@CombatASemitism)

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A 23-year-old New York woman was arrested on hate crime charges, after she allegedly punched, kicked and choked a woman on a New York City subway last weekend in an incident caught on video, the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Diana Smith, 23, of the Bronx, appeared in video shot by the victim last weekend to yell that "Jews are eating kids!" while riding the crowded subway, and before she told the victim, "You’re a Jew. I can smell the kids."

The video then appeared to show the attack, and as other riders reacted, Smith said, "It’s OK for her to eat a kid, but I can’t choke her down?"

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Split of Jewish attack video

A 23-year-old woman from the Bronx was arrested on hate crime charges after she allegedly punched, kicked and choked a woman on a New York City subway last weekend in an incident caught on video, the NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital. (@CombatASemitism)

After she hit, kicked and choked the victim, who was identified by the NYPD as a 23-year-old woman, Smith allegedly threw her to the ground and ripped out some of her hair.

The video was shared on social media by the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

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An empty New York subway car interior with rows of seats and handrails.

The alleged assault happened on a New York City subway car. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Smith was arrested after the incident and charged with hate crime assault, hate crime criminal obstructing breathing and hate crime aggravated harassment.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

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NYPD police car stopped in traffic

Smith was charged with hate crime assault. (Getty Images)

She suffered minor injuries, the Jerusalem Post reported.

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The victim told the Post that Smith had earlier been asking if other riders were Jewish, and she also claimed that Jews are stealing wealth, an antisemitic trope.

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