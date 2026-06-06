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Witnesses in Karmelo Anthony murder trial confirm Austin Metcalf's words immediately after attack

Anthony, 19, has pleaded not guilty and claims he acted in self-defense after a dispute over seating

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Texas track meet murder trial: Karmelo Anthony claims self-defense in Austin Metcalf stabbing Video

Texas track meet murder trial: Karmelo Anthony claims self-defense in Austin Metcalf stabbing

Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor covers the murder trial in the stabbing death of Texas high school athlete Austin Metcalf, while Fox News legal contributor Donna Rotunno weighs the self-defense claim and jury selection's impact on 'The Story.'

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Harrowing new witness testimony shed light on the desperate final moments of 17-year-old Texas high school athlete Austin Metcalf's life following a fatal April 2025 stabbing at a crowded track meet.

Taking the stand Saturday during the high-profile trial, a recently graduated 18-year-old from Memorial High School broke down in tears as he recounted the chaotic aftermath of the attack, testifying that he heard Metcalf "screaming for help."

A second witness, a 16-year-old Memorial High School student from the class of 2027, told the court that immediately after the attack, some of Metcalf’s final words were, "he f------ stabbed me."

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS FATAL STABBING OF AUSTIN METCALF AT TEXAS TRACK MEET, OFFICIALS SAY

Courtroom sketch shows Karmelo Anthony seated with attorneys as surveillance video is presented during his murder trial in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet

A courtroom sketch depicts Karmelo Anthony and his defense team as jurors view surveillance video during Anthony's murder trial in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas, track meet. (Pat Lopez)

The new emotional accounts build on earlier testimony from another student who recalled hearing Metcalf say, "Oh my God," as the reality of the stabbing set in.

Karmelo Anthony, 19, faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of Metcalf, who was unable to be resuscitated by high school staff who attempted CPR as he lost consciousness. He later died at a local hospital.

Anthony has pleaded not guilty to the charge, with his defense team maintaining that he acted in a "split second of fear and chaos" and stabbed Metcalf in self-defense, Fox News Digital previously reported.

According to background details presented by prosecutors, the deadly encounter was sparked by a dispute over seating at the track meet. 

Multiple witnesses testified that Anthony arrived uninvited and sat down inside the Memorial High School team tent. Fellow students reportedly asked Anthony to leave the tent as many as 15 times, but he allegedly refused.

Demonstrators supporting Austin Metcalf outside Collin County Courthouse in McKinney Texas

Demonstrators show support for Austin Metcalf outside the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas, on the first day of jury selection in Karmelo Anthony’s trial on June 1, 2026. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

TRAIN ATTACK VIDEO REIGNITES FURY OVER WITHHELD FOOTAGE OF AUSTIN METCALF KILLING

As the situation escalated, witnesses testified that Anthony warned Metcalf, telling him, "Touch me and find out," and "Touch me, see what happens."

During the confrontation, Anthony sat with a backpack on his lap and one hand inside it, leading some students to warn Metcalf not to touch him because they suspected he was gripping a concealed weapon.

The verbal dispute turned physical when Metcalf reportedly shoved or touched Anthony, prompting Anthony to stand up and stab the high school captain with a 3.5-inch folding knife.

Witnesses on Saturday described Anthony as "the aggressor," noting Metcalf was "unwilling to fight."

Courtroom sketch depicts Collin County prosecutors delivering opening statements in the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony

A courtroom sketch shows prosecutors delivering opening statements in the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony at the Collin County courthouse in McKinney, Texas. (Pat Lopez)

ACCUSED AUSTIN METCALF KILLER WON'T FACE DEATH PENALTY OR LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE: DA

Body-camera footage and officer testimony revealed that a cooperative Anthony made admissions to police immediately following the incident. 

"I'm not alleged. I did it," Anthony allegedly told a responding school resource officer.

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He then repeatedly defended his actions to the police, saying, "He put his hands on me. I told him not to."

Fox News' Peter Cuddihy and Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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