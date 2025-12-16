Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione smiles for cameras in court as defense claims police violated his rights

Altoona police officer testifies about evidence collection procedures during suppression hearing

By Michael Ruiz , Brendan McDonald Fox News
close
Judge weighs Mangione gun evidence at center of UnitedHealthcare CEO case Video

Judge weighs Mangione gun evidence at center of UnitedHealthcare CEO case

Fox News correspondent Eric Shawn joins 'Fox & Friends' as a judge weighs whether a gun found in suspect Luigi Mangione’s backpack can be used as evidence in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEW YORK — Luigi Mangione smiled for the cameras as he returned to court Tuesday for hearings over his defense team's claim that Pennsylvania police violated his constitutional rights during and after his arrest at an Altoona McDonald's after the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Altoona Police Officer George Featherstone took the stand first Tuesday. He testified that he works as an evidence custodian, and his job is to log new evidence and help oversee the secure evidence room.

Thompson, 50, was a father of two from Minnesota visiting New York City for a shareholder conference in midtown Manhattan when a gunman approached him from behind and shot him on a sidewalk outside the host hotel.

LUIGI MANGIONE RAISED ‘RED FLAGS’ IN MCDONALD’S CONFRONTATION WITH POLICE, BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT SAYS

Luigi Mangione with a five o'clock shadow in court, wearing a gray suit jacket and white shirt with the top buttons undone, no tie.

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

Mangione's lawyers are asking the judge to suppress evidence taken from his backpack after his arrest and statements he made during the McDonald's incident and to jail guards in the days that followed.

Luigi Mangione appears in court for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione, charged with the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, appears in State Supreme Court in Manhattan during an evidence suppression hearing in his case Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.  (Seth Wenig, Pool via AP)

While they raised Fourth and Fifth Amendment concerns, prosecutors have dismissed the claims, arguing that police acted lawfully and appropriately, that the warrantless search of his bag after his arrest was routine and legal and that the only relevant non-Mirandized statement he made was to allegedly give officers a fake name when he showed them a phony ID.

911 CALL FOR LUIGI MANGIONE'S ARREST IN MCDONALD'S RELEASE: ‘HE LOOKS LIKE THE CEO SHOOTER’

Luigi Mangione smiles in court while looking to the left.

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in New York.  (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

Officers are allowed to ask someone's name without reading a Miranda warning, legal experts say. And a search of his backpack would typically be legal without a search warrant after his arrest.

Featherstone testified that he could not think of an instance where someone was brought to the precinct and an item like a backpack wasn’t searched. When a bag or a person is searched, every area is searched.

Brian Thompson in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up smiles for the camera

Luigi Mangione allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group via AP)

The department would not release contraband back to someone, he added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Luigi Mangione appears in court for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione, charged with the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, appears in State Supreme Court in Manhattan during an evidence suppression hearing in his case Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (Curtis Means for Daily Mail)

The defense, however, raised additional concerns about evidence collection during cross-examination. Multiple bags were handed over to the NYPD, the lead investigative agency on Thompson's murder, without times written on them.

Mangione faces up to life in prison if convicted on a second-degree murder charge in New York. He also faces federal charges that carry the potential death penalty and lesser charges in Pennsylvania.
Close modal

Continue