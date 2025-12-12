Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione judge weighs ‘potentially fatal’ evidence in fight over search of suspect’s backpack: attorney

Mangione's defense team challenges backpack search and Miranda rights delay in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Maria Paronich Fox News
Former federal prosecutor analyzes evidence in Mangione case Video

Former federal prosecutor analyzes evidence in Mangione case

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital he believes prosecutors will be able to use evidence from Luigi Mangione's backpack during trial.

Luigi Mangione's backpack and the circumstances surrounding his Pennsylvania arrest were the focus of this week's hearings in New York as his defense lawyers are trying to get some evidence tossed entirely.

Mangione's attorneys attempted to pick apart Pennsylvania police's handling of their initial arrest of Mangione, challenging their warrantless search of the murder suspect's backpack and a delay in being read his Miranda rights. The set of pre-trial hearings is aimed at determining whether evidence will be excluded from his upcoming trial for the alleged killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. 

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital he believes prosecutors will be able to argue successfully that the backpack search as well as officers' reading of Miranda rights were done within the law.

"I agree with prosecutors in this case that it was a legal search. And this is why there are some exceptions to the search warrant requirement. And the two that really would apply in this case are a search incident to an arrest or an inventory search. Both of those require an arrest. So as long as there was probable cause for an arrest, law enforcement can search anything within Mangione's wingspan," Rahmani said.

FEDERAL JUDGE GRANTS MANGIONE ACCESS TO LAPTOP IN JAIL AHEAD OF MURDER TRIAL

Luigi Mangione looking down

Luigi Mangione looks down in Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 12, 2025. (Jane Rosenberg)

Luigi Mangione appears in court for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione, charged with the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare, appears in State Supreme Court in Manhattan during an evidence suppression hearing in his case on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. (Curtis Means for Daily Mail via Pool)

Luigi Mangione appears in court for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione, charged with the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, appears in State Supreme Court in Manhattan during an evidence suppression hearing in his case on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. (William Farrington for New York Post via Pool)

However, if Judge Gregory Carro rules against prosecutors and excludes evidence from the backpack, Rahmani said it could be "very damaging" to the case.

"So that could be potentially fatal to the prosecution's case. They'd have to rely just on the video, the DNA at the scene, eyewitness testimony, fingerprint evidence," he said. 

Here's what was presented in court over the past week:

Contents of Mangione's backpack and pockets:

  • Map – Mangione had a to-do list that had an escape plan for travel from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cincinnati, Ohio.
Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Photo evidence showing the possessions of Luigi Mangione during the arrest for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Pictured: Mangione’s plan for an escape route from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Photo evidence showing the possessions of Luigi Mangione during the arrest for the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Pictured: Mangione’s planned escape route with clothing notes. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Handgun and multi-tool pocketknife.
Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s pocket knife, zip ties and a tool. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case
    Image 1 of 4

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s gun. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case
    Image 2 of 4

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s magazine with bullets. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case
    Image 3 of 4

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s gun silencer. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case
    Image 4 of 4

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s magazine with bullets. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Identification, banking cards and other personal hygiene products.
Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s passport, driver's license, debit and credit cards, and a wallet. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s toiletry items. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Notebook and flash drives.
Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s manifesto. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s memory card, headphones, and batteries. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured:Mangione’s wireless cards, and SIM card. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's USB from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder

Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: USB. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Clothing.
  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's long underwear from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 1 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: long underwear. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's beanie from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 2 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: beanie. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's glove from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 3 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: glove. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's beanie from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 4 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: beanie. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's glove from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 5 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: glove. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's glove from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 6 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: glove. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's sneaker from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 7 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: sneaker. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's sneaker from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 8 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: sneaker. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's sneaker from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 9 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: sneaker. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's sneaker from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 10 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: sneaker. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's sneaker from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 11 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: sneaker. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's glove from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 12 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: glove. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's neck scarf from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 13 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: neck scarf. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's black pants from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 14 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: black pants. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's black pants from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 15 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: black pants. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's black jacket from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 16 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: black jacket. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's black jacket from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 17 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: black jacket. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's sneakers from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 18 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: sneakers. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's beanie from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 19 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: beanie. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's gloves from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 20 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: gloves. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's green jacket from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 21 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: green jacket. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's black pants from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 22 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: black pants and belt. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's neck scarf from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 23 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: neck scarf. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

  • Evidence photos of Luigi Mangione's beanie from the arrest for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder
    Image 24 of 24

    Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: beanie. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

Body camera video of Mangione's confrontation with police before he was arrested:

WATCH: Police confront Luigi Mangione before arrest

Police confront Luigi Mangione before arrest Video

Prosecutors released body camera video showing the moments before Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

When Mangione was arrested on Dec. 9, 2024 at the McDonald's, a police officer said they got a call that he looked "suspicious."

"I'm sorry," Mangione told the police officer before looking down at his phone. Mangione identified himself as "Mark Rosario" during the interaction and handed over an ID.

According to the officer, the person who reported Mangione to authorities did so because they "thought [he] looked like someone."

"I'm a manager at Plank Road McDonald's out here on the boulevard," a McDonald's manager told the 911 dispatcher. "And I have a customer here, that some other customers were suspicious of, that he looks like the CEO shooter from New York."

During the interaction with police, Mangione was asked, "Why are you lying about your name?"

COP DESCRIBES RECOGNIZING LUIGI MANGIONE WHEN HE PULLED DOWN MASK AT MCDONALD'S

Bodycamera video of Luigi Mangione before his arrest.

Luigi Mangione talks with a police officer in Altoona, Pennsylvania. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

"I clearly shouldn’t have," Mangione said.

When Altoona Police Officer Stephen Fox asked Mangione if he was using a fake ID, the suspect shook his head up and down, according to video shown in court.

Fox testified that he felt "uneasy" while patting down Mangione because of the way he was sitting and not making eye contact.

Mangione was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on charges relating to false identification.

Luigi Mangione at a McDonald's speaking to a police officer.

Luigi Mangione speaks to a police officer in Altoona, Pennsylvania. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

Altoona Police Lt. William Hanelly was also seen in the body camera video telling Mangione that he'd be in even more trouble if he continued using a fake name with officers.

Officer testimony:

Hanelly also claimed that a warrant wasn't needed to search Mangione's bag, saying it was a warrant exception.

Video shown in court from Mangione's arrest at the McDonald's shows one police officer saying, "We probably need a search warrant at this point."

Another officer responded, "It doesn’t matter. He is under arrest for a crime here, so we can search," referring to the arrest of Mangione for allegedly possessing a fake ID.

Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, argued the backpack search was illegal and is attempting to exclude that evidence from trial.

Altoona Police Officer Christy Wasser was seen on body camera video shown in court pulling out wet underwear from Mangione's backpack that had a magazine with bullets inside it.

"There was another magazine hidden in his underwear," Wasser can be heard saying.

Luigi Mangione sits in court.

Luigi Mangione, charged with the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, appears in the State Supreme Court during an evidence suppression hearing in his case, in Manhattan, New York, Dec. 11, 2025.  (Curtis Means/Pool via Reuters)

As Wasser held up the magazine with bullets inside, someone can be heard saying, "it's f------ him."

Mangione's defense team has also argued that police waited too long to read the suspect his Miranda rights. When Fox took the stand, he explained that he didn't initially tell Mangione he was in custody to get the suspect to talk.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
