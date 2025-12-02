Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Luigi Mangione

Cop describes recognizing Luigi Mangione when he pulled down mask at McDonald's

Defense argues warrantless search of backpack containing alleged murder weapon was unlawful

By Michael Ruiz , Maria Paronich Fox News
close
Luigi Mangione’s prison talks, ‘Epstein situation’ fears revealed by jail guards Video

Luigi Mangione’s prison talks, ‘Epstein situation’ fears revealed by jail guards

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn reports as officers detail Luigi Mangione’s jailhouse talks, including Orwell and Unabomber references, an 'Epstein situation' warning and a 3D-printed gun tied to the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the Pennsylvania police officers who arrested accused assassin Luigi Mangione at a McDonald's in Altoona last year took the witness stand in his evidence suppression hearing Tuesday morning, testifying about the moment he realized the suspicious person eating breakfast in a corner might be a suspected killer.

Altoona Police Officer Joseph Detwiler testified that while on his way to responding to the call, he didn't expect to actually find the suspected assassin. But when he arrived, he said that as soon as Mangione pulled down his face mask he believed he was looking at a wanted man.

Detwiler said he never asked Mangione if he had murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He testified that he asked for Mangione's name, for his ID, if he had been to New York recently, where he was from and if he was from Altoona. 

LUIGI MANGIONE’S JOURNAL NOT ‘MANIFESTO’ ABOUT HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY GRIEVANCES, ATTORNEY ARGUES

Luigi Mangione in court leaning toward his lawyer, wearing a navy blue blazer and checkered shirt

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for an evidence hearing, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

He said he never said Mangione was under arrest, never prevented Mangione from leaving and never mentioned the shooting in New York City.

He said he grew suspicious and moved Mangione's bag away from him, fearing there might be a weapon inside.

Later, police alleged they found the suspected murder weapon in the bag.

Mangione is accused of shooting Thompson from behind outside a Manhattan hotel last year.

LUIGI MANGIONE ASSASSINATION CASE SIGNALS DOJ SHIFT ON DEATH PENALTY IN BLUE STATES, EXPERT SAYS

Photo of Brian Thompson was was the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit until he was shot in New York City in December 2024

This 2017 file photo of Brian Thompson was released via Businesswire when he was named chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit in 2017. (Businesswire)

Police grabbed journals and other writing from Mangione's backpack. They also took his fake New Jersey ID, under the name "Mark Rosario," and recovered the alleged murder weapon and a 3D-printed silencer.

Mangione's defense has argued that the search of his belongings without a warrant was unlawful, and therefore the evidence should be suppressed. Prosecutors countered that police were doing their job within the bounds of the law and that the search was justified without requiring a warrant.

The defense also wants some of Mangione's statements suppressed.

A man identified as Luigi Mangione sitting alone at a corner table in McDonald's with a face mask on

Luigi Mangione was sitting in a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, when police arrived to check on a tipster's report after someone recognized him from a wanted poster. (Southern District of New York)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

First he allegedly gave police a fake name — the one that appears on his alleged fake ID from New Jersey, which police say he used to check into the Manhattan hostel days before Thompson’s assassination.

He also, while in custody, allegedly blurted out something about having a 3D-printed gun. The Pennsylvania jail guard who heard that statement testified that the accused assassin brought it up on his own.
Close modal

Continue