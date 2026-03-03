Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione seeks to gut key evidence as prosecutors defend McDonald's search

Manhattan DA's office defends Pennsylvania authorities' search of accused CEO killer's belongings at Altoona McDonald's

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita , Maria Paronich Fox News
Prosecutors in Luigi Mangione’s state trial are defending the search of his backpack and urging a judge to allow the evidence in his upcoming murder trial, despite the defense arguing the search was unconstitutional.

Prosecutors argued that Mangione’s bid to suppress evidence taken from his backpack and specific statements he made to police should be denied by the court because Pennsylvania authorities acted "reasonably" during the search, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.

The filing comes after a three-week hearing in 2025, in which Mangione’s defense team argued the alleged murder weapon, handwritten notes and additional items seized from the accused killer’s backpack were inadmissible because they violated his constitutional rights. 

Luigi Mangione makes facial expression in court.

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for a suppression hearing as both sides prepare to wrap up arguments, Thursday, December 18, 2025.  (Curtis Means for Daily Mail via Pool)

However, the Manhattan district attorney’s office is insisting the Altoona authorities "responded to this unexpected and alarming situation reasonably," when they searched Mangione’s backpack and arrested him inside the rural McDonald’s, according to the court filing.

Bodycam footage of Luigi Mangione being questioned by police in an Altoona, PA McDonalds.

Luigi Mangione is confronted by Altoona, Pennsylvania police in a McDonald’s shortly before his arrest for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Altoona Police Department)

"Altoona officers obtained a search warrant for the backpack, thereby establishing an independent source for recovering the backpack's contents," assistant district attorney Joel Seidemann wrote.

Evidence collected in the Luigi Mangione murder case

Evidence collected after the arrest of Luigi Mangione and presented by the Manhattan DA during a suppression hearing is shown here. Pictured: Mangione’s gun. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office)

The prosecution also pointed to the defense’s claim that Altoona officers did not comply with New York’s search-and-seizure law, insisting that the Pennsylvania authorities were "unfamiliar" with the guidelines of another state.

"Nor could they be expected to familiarize themselves with that body of law in advance of the defendant’s arrival, which they had no way of anticipating," Seidemann wrote. 

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both state and federal charges stemming from the 2024 shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan.

He was arrested days later at an Altoona McDonald’s and extradited to New York City, where he remains in custody awaiting trial.  

Judge Gregory Carro expects to issue a decision regarding the evidence by May 18, according to WABC. 

Mangione’s state trial is set to begin on June 8. 

Mangione's defense team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
