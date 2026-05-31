Karmelo Anthony’s self-defense claim could define murder trial in high school track meet stabbing: analyst

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More than a year after 17-year-old Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed during a confrontation at a Frisco high school track meet, the Texas suspect accused of killing him is expected back in court as jury selection begins for his murder trial on Monday.

Karmelo Anthony, 18, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with Metcalf's death. The start of jury selection is expected to provide the latest indication of how prosecutors and defense attorneys plan to navigate a case that has drawn widespread attention and competing claims about whether Anthony acted in self-defense.

As Anthony prepares for his trial, Texas defense attorney and legal analyst Jeremy Rosenthal told Fox News Digital that one of the biggest hurdles facing both sides may be finding jurors who have not already formed opinions about the case.

"This case in particular has a lot of disturbing history when it comes to misinformation online, rumors, doxing, things like that," Rosenthal said.

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Rosenthal noted that publicity surrounding the case became so intense that one of the judges previously involved in the proceedings required FBI involvement after receiving threats.

"There's particular concern about have people already heard of this case, have they already formed opinions," he said.

While Rosenthal believes a jury can ultimately be seated in Collin County, he said the process may take time.

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"Collin County is a bigger place. I think we have close to a million residents, so I do think we'll be able to seat a jury, but it is going to take a little bit of work," he said.

Rosenthal said the defense's anticipated self-defense argument could ultimately become the defining issue of the case.

"Self-defense is a really intricate defense that you have to sort of set up," Rosenthal said.

Under Texas law, self-defense is what attorneys call a "confession and avoidance" defense, meaning a defendant admits to the conduct but argues it was legally justified under the circumstances.

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"The crux of the issue is that you cannot provoke the harm and then retreat behind self-defense," Rosenthal said.

According to Rosenthal, one of the key legal questions could be whether evidence shows Anthony provoked or escalated the confrontation before the fatal encounter, a factor that could significantly affect how a self-defense claim is evaluated by the court and jury.

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"Did Karmelo Anthony initially provoke the harm? Did he initially elevate the tenseness or the threat in the situation?" Rosenthal said. "Or did the victim provoke it?"

Rosenthal said jurors are likely to hear competing accounts about who said what, where individuals were standing and whether anyone escalated the confrontation before the stabbing occurred.

He added that the jury could ultimately be asked to consider not only murder, but potentially a lesser offense such as manslaughter depending on how the evidence develops and what instructions are given by the court.

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Anthony was indicted by a Collin County grand jury after prosecutors presented evidence related to the fatal confrontation that unfolded during a track meet in Frisco on April 2, 2025.

"For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after the indictment. "Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony — which they did."

"With that indictment, the case now moves formally into the court system," Willis added.

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According to the arrest report, the confrontation occurred inside a Memorial High School team tent during the track meet.

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Investigators allege Anthony warned Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens," before reaching into a bag and pulling out a knife.

A witness told police Anthony stabbed Metcalf during the encounter. Metcalf later died from his injuries.

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According to police records, Anthony told responding officers he acted in self-defense. Investigators also reported that Anthony made a spontaneous statement after being detained, telling officers, "I'm not alleged, I did it."

Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, has maintained that the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation have yet to be heard in court.

"We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense," Howard said following the indictment.

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Austin's father, Jeff Metcalf, has remained outspoken throughout the case and previously welcomed news of the indictment.

"I am pleased that we are moving forward," Metcalf told Fox News Digital after the indictment. "With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back."

The case has generated significant public attention since the stabbing, with supporters of both families weighing in online and advocacy groups becoming involved.

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Dominique Alexander, founder of the Next Generation Action Network and a spokesman for Anthony's family, has repeatedly argued that the case should not be tried in the court of public opinion.

"This case involves multiple minors and sensitive details that I cannot and will not speak about publicly," Alexander said after the indictment. "That is why, from the beginning, I have refused to let this be tried in the court of public opinion."

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Anthony's legal team has similarly rejected efforts to frame the case through a racial lens.

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"The factual and legal issues involved in this case are not about race," Howard previously told Fox News Digital. "The law applies to every person, regardless of their race, equally. We have faith in the people of Collin County to apply the law blindly."

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Looking ahead, Rosenthal said some of the most consequential moments in the case may come once jurors are finally seated.

He noted that jury selection could take several days and that opening statements are often among the most important moments of any criminal trial because they provide jurors with their first opportunity to hear each side's theory of the case.

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Unlike some high-profile murder prosecutions that center on allegations of long-term planning or premeditation, Rosenthal said this case is expected to focus heavily on the events immediately surrounding the fatal confrontation.

"I think you're going to see a lot of localized focus on the people who were there and on the hours that really surrounded that one incident," Rosenthal said.

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"Everything really in the immediacy of those few hours is going to be crucial."

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.