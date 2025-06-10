Surveillance video shows fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at Texas track meet, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amid an ongoing investigation over the fatal stabbing of high school student Austin Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas, track meet, the school district announced it has surveillance footage of the stabbing.

The Frisco Independent School District confirmed to Fox News Digital that it possesses surveillance footage of the April 2 incident at Kuykendall Stadium but will not be publicly releasing the video.

The fatal altercation between 17-year-old Metcalf of Memorial High School and allegedly 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, unfolded during a rain delay on April 2 at the district track and field championship.

Anthony is facing first-degree murder charges.

Authorities say that Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf in the chest. Though the two students reportedly had no prior relationship, a brief altercation escalated quickly.

An arrest report obtained by Fox News sheds new light on the pre-stabbing clash after Metcalf reportedly told Anthony that he needed to move out of the Memorial team's tent, a witness told Frisco police. The report noted that Anthony "grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside it" and said, "Touch me and see what happens."

"Austin stood up and pushed the male to get him out of the tent," the arrest report said.

The witness told police that Anthony then "reached into his bag and the male took a knife out of the bag and stabbed Austin," per the report. The witness then told the officer that Anthony left the scene after the stabbing. Metcalf, 17, died in his twin brother's arms.

Anthony was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with first-degree murder. He and his supporters say he acted in self-defense and that Metcalf pushed him out of the tent.

His bond has since dropped from $1 million to $250,000. His bond conditions include house arrest and an ankle monitor, and he will only be able to leave his home with the judge's permission.

