Texas track meet stabbing suspect told responding officer he 'did it': docs

The 17-year-old suspect accused of stabbing another teen to death at a Texas high school track meet allegedly confessed to a police officer shortly after the deadly attack.

Authorities have charged Karmelo Anthony, a student-athlete from Frisco Centennial High School, with murder after he allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, to death on Wednesday morning over a seating dispute.

A school resource officer was the first to arrive at the scene and comfort Anthony, according to an arrest report obtained by FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

"I gave the suspect instructions to keep his hands up in the air. During this time, the suspect said verbally out loud, ‘I was protecting myself,’" the report from the responding resource officer states.

The suspect also allegedly told the officer that Metcalf "put his hands on" him.

When the officer told some others that he had the alleged stabbing suspect in custody, Anthony apparently said, "I'm not alleged. I did it," according to the arrest report obtained by FOX 4.

"He put his hands on me. I told him not to," Anthony allegedly said as authorities walked the teenager to a police vehicle.

Anthony also asked the officers if Metcalf was "going to be okay" and asked if what happened could be considered "self-defense," FOX 4 reported, citing the police document.

Metcalf's twin brother, Hunter, who spoke on "The Will Cain Show" Wednesday alongside his grieving mother, Meghan, recalled the moment he saw his brother with a wound to his chest after the altercation with Anthony.

"I whipped my head around, and then all of a sudden I see him running down the bleachers just grabbing his chest… I put my hand on there, tried to make [the bleeding] stop, and I grabbed his head and I looked in his eyes. I just saw his soul leave, and it took my soul, too," Hunter said.

Anthony is being held in a Collin County jail on $1 million bail.

Fox News' Madeliene Coggins contributed to this report.