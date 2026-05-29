Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Jewish student abuse alleged, disrespecting Charlie Kirk, woke work

CAMPUS TERROR: Jewish UCLA students beaten with sticks, pepper sprayed and knocked out by anti-Israel campus mob: lawsuit
DISRESPECT: Viral video shows young woman dancing near Charlie Kirk assassination site
‘NOT IMPRESSED:’ Wisconsin teacher fired after social media post advocating to 'make Americans great assassins again'
RED FLAGS RAISED: Fort Worth principal pick faces backlash, investigation over social media posts defending Sharia law
BACK TO BASICS: Unprepared college students forced to relearn 'middle school mathematics,' California professors reveal
HANDS-ON HORROR: Newly elected Seattle teachers union president under investigation over alleged abuse of autistic child
WOKE CLASSWORK: Blistering report exposes how national K-12 group's DEI agenda is trickling down to local schools