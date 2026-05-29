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Campus Radicals Newsletter

Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Jewish student abuse alleged, disrespecting Charlie Kirk, woke work

Jewish and Israeli UCLA students allegedly terrorized while school district picks pro-Sharia principal

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
UCLA Jewish student pepper sprayed

A Jewish student at UCLA has his eyes washed out with milk after being pepper sprayed during 2024 anti-Israel demonstrations on campus. (Department of Justice)

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CAMPUS TERROR: Jewish UCLA students beaten with sticks, pepper sprayed and knocked out by anti-Israel campus mob: lawsuit

DISRESPECT: Viral video shows young woman dancing near Charlie Kirk assassination site

Charlie Kirk shot, police secure the scene

Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at the Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

‘NOT IMPRESSED:’ Wisconsin teacher fired after social media post advocating to 'make Americans great assassins again'

RED FLAGS RAISED: Fort Worth principal pick faces backlash, investigation over social media posts defending Sharia law

BACK TO BASICS: Unprepared college students forced to relearn 'middle school mathematics,' California professors reveal

Female college student overwhelmed

A college student holds her head in pain during a class in a lecture hall. (iStock)

HANDS-ON HORROR: Newly elected Seattle teachers union president under investigation over alleged abuse of autistic child

WOKE CLASSWORK: Blistering report exposes how national K-12 group's DEI agenda is trickling down to local schools

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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