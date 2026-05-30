Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Virginia

Charter bus driver who allegedly caused crash killing 5 in Virginia charged with involuntary manslaughter

Massachusetts family and woman killed in horrific wreck identified

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
Deadly Virginia bus crash sparks outrage over CDL licensing failures Video

Deadly Virginia bus crash sparks outrage over CDL licensing failures

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman reports on a deadly Virginia bus crash, where a reported non-English-speaking driver allegedly caused five deaths, on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A charter bus driver has been charged after he allegedly caused a fatal crash in Virginia that left five people dead.

Jing S. Dong, a Staten Island, New York-based driver and non-English-speaking naturalized citizen from China who obtained his commercial license in 2024, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and has additional charges pending, the Virginia State Police said on Saturday.

Dong allegedly slammed into an SUV in front of his E&P Travel bus in the southbound lane of Interstate 95, causing that driver to crash into another vehicle around 2:35 a.m. Friday in Stafford County.

A teenage girl and young boy, who were in the car ahead of the one the bus hit, died along with their parents after their vehicle caught fire.

VIRGINIA MAGAZINE EDITOR, 23, KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN WHILE CROSSING STREET

Massachusetts family killed in crash

The Massachusetts family killed in the crash has been identified as Dmitri Doncev, 45, his wife, Ecterina, 44, their 13-year-old daughter, Emily, and 7-year-old son, Mark, all of Greenfield. (GoFundMe)

A woman who was in the SUV immediately in front of the bus, was also killed.

The family has been identified as Dmitri Doncev, 45, his wife Ecterina, 44, their 13-year-old daughter, Emily and 7-year-old son, Mark, all of Greenfield, Massachusetts.

Police looking at crash scene

Five people died in the multi-car crash after the bus failed to stop, police said. (Virginia State Police)

SMALL TOWN VIRGINIA MAYOR REPORTEDLY ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOWING UP DRUNK TO TRAIN DERAILMENT

The woman was identified as Priscilla R. Mafalda, 25, of Worcester, Massachusetts.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that traffic was slowing southbound for an upcoming work zone. A bus, operated by E&P Travel and heading from New York City to Charlotte, N.C., failed to slow for traffic and struck a Chevrolet Suburban," police said in a news release. "The Suburban was then forced into an Acura SUV as well as additional vehicles. The bus struck additional vehicles as well."

Police looking at crash scene

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after the crash. (Virginia State Police)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Friday revealed that Dong is a naturalized U.S. citizen from China and does not speak English, which is against federal regulations for bus drivers who must be able to speak and understand well enough to do their job safely.

Police at the scene of the crash

State police at the scene of the crash (Virginia State Police)

"Unacceptable. This is exactly why we are holding states’ accountable, enforcing the rules of the road, and cracking down on drivers who can’t speak English," Duffy wrote on X. "If you can’t be properly trained, read our road signs, or communicate with law enforcement, you have no business driving a bus."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Duffy added that the Transportation Department is investigating, "New York licensing records, training documentation, and the driver's history. Any company, trainer, or school that contributed to putting an unqualified driver on the road will face intense scrutiny."

Close modal

Continue