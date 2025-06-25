Austin Metcalf's accused killer needs support fighting 'white supremacy' after murder indictment: spox

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The spokesman for the family of Karmelo Anthony launched into yet another racial tirade after the 18-year-old was indicted Tuesday for allegedly stabbing Frisco, Texas, track star Austin Metcalf to death.

Shortly after the indictment, Dominique Alexander, founder and president of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), took to X to announce that "the legal process will move forward toward trial."

"This case involves multiple minors and sensitive details that I cannot and will not speak about publicly," he said. "That is why, from the beginning, I have refused to let this be tried in the court of public opinion."

AUSTIN METCALF’S SUSPECTED KILLER INDICTED ON FIRST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGE IN TRACK MEET STABBING

Alexander then spoke directly to those who he says have "targeted" Anthony.

"To the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo, his family, and even myself – you do not intimidate us. We are not backing down.

"This case is yet another example of what it means to be Black in America, where even our self-defense is questioned, scrutinized and politicized. My involvement – like many others — came as a direct response to the overwhelming hate, threats and outside influence that have surrounded this case since day one."

He then asked Anthony's supporters for prayers, to support due process, and to "[s]tand with us in the fight against white supremacy."

NGAN reiterated Wednesday that it is "committed to ensuring that Karmelo receives a fair trial and that this case is not tried in the court of public opinion," but declined to comment further.

Anthony's lawyer, Mike Howard, said the case isn't about race.

"The factual and legal issues involved in this case are not about race. The case involves two kids, one white, one black, so it's understandable that some people would make it about race or discuss it in terms of race," Howard told Fox News Digital by email. "To be very clear, we don't see this as a case about race. The law applies to every person, regardless of their race, equally. We have faith in the people of Collin County to apply the law blindly."

Anthony is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and killing Metcalf, 17, during a dispute at a track meet on April 2.

Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, has spoken on behalf of the Metcalf family in the wake of the fatal stabbing.

"Don't really care what he has to say," he bluntly told Fox News Digital on Wednesday when asked about Alexander's online post.

TEXAS PRESS CONFERENCE IN AUSTIN METCALF KILLING DEVOLVES INTO CHAOS OVER TRACK MEET STABBING

After Tuesday's indictment, Metcalf said he was happy that the legal process is moving forward, but that nothing will bring Austin back.

"I am pleased that we are moving forward," he told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back."

Alexander has made racially charged comments about the case since stepping in as the Anthony family's spokesman.

After Anthony's bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000 in April, a press conference hosted by Alexander and NGAN devolved into chaos when Jeff Metcalf showed up. Metcalf was quietly escorted out by Dallas police, but subsequently, Alexander used the conference to attack Metcalf and discuss race.

"What he has felled [sic] into is the political operatives that want to make this thing a political thing of hate and yet bigotry and yet racism," Alexander said, accusing Metcalf of being "disrespectful to the dignity of his son."

KARMELO ANTHONY FAMILY REP DOUBLES DOWN ON ATTACKING AUSTIN METCALF’S FATHER: ‘IT’S INAPPROPRIATE’

"Because these racist bigots try to prevent us from standing up for our baby, our boy, he should be afforded the same rights that Kyle Rittenhouse had, Daniel Penny and all the people who have claimed whatever their defense was – he should be afforded the same right," Alexander said later in the press conference.

The arrest report from the April incident said Anthony "grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside it" and told Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens."

In the next moment, a witness told police that Anthony "reached into his bag and the male took a knife out of the bag and stabbed Austin."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One officer at the scene referred to Anthony as the alleged suspect, and Anthony made a "spontaneous statement," according to the report: "I'm not alleged, I did it."