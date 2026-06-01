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New York City

Elderly couple fatally stabbed inside Queens apartment, no arrests made as investigation continues: report

The 71-year-old man and 65-year-old woman were found with multiple stab wounds inside a Fresh Meadows residence

By Bonny Chu Fox News
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A elderly couple died after a fatal stabbing inside a Queens apartment over the weekend, according to local reports, citing the authorities.

The victims were identified in reports as a 71-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman.

Both were found suffering from multiple stab wounds inside the residence, according to the New York Daily News.

Officers reportedly rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call just before 8 p.m. Saturday. The New York Post said the call came in as the assault was still underway.

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apartment buildings in NYC

An aerial view shows several apartment buildings in Queens, New York City. (Kike Calvo/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Police responded to a residence near Peck Avenue and 64th Avenue in Fresh Meadows, Queens, where they encountered the victims critically injured, NY Post said.

EMS transported the pair to local hospitals for emergency treatment, the Daily News added.

The man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and the man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, the woman was brought to North Shore University Hospital, according to the NY Post.

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nypd officer walks through a crime scene

Crime scene unit investigators walk through a crime scene in Astoria, Queens, New York. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Both victims were later pronounced dead, according to reports.

No arrests had been made as of the latest local reports, and an the investigation remained ongoing.

red brown apartment building

Apartment buildings are seen in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, New York City, on March 29, 2021. (Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Fox News Digital reached out to the New York Police Department for more information.

Bonny Chu is a Breaking and Trending News Writer for Fox News Digital

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