Elderly couple fatally stabbed inside Queens apartment, no arrests made as investigation continues: report

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A elderly couple died after a fatal stabbing inside a Queens apartment over the weekend, according to local reports, citing the authorities.

The victims were identified in reports as a 71-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman.

Both were found suffering from multiple stab wounds inside the residence, according to the New York Daily News.

Officers reportedly rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call just before 8 p.m. Saturday. The New York Post said the call came in as the assault was still underway.

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Police responded to a residence near Peck Avenue and 64th Avenue in Fresh Meadows, Queens, where they encountered the victims critically injured, NY Post said.

EMS transported the pair to local hospitals for emergency treatment, the Daily News added.

The man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and the man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, the woman was brought to North Shore University Hospital, according to the NY Post.

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Both victims were later pronounced dead, according to reports.

No arrests had been made as of the latest local reports, and an the investigation remained ongoing.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the New York Police Department for more information.