Man who warned coworkers 'no one's going home today' gets prison term in fatal shooting

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A Minnesota man who allegedly told his coworkers that "no one's going home today" before a deadly workplace confrontation was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for fatally shooting a fellow employee.

Mohamed A. Hared, 26, was sentenced Thursday to 128 months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony in the death of 22-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Cariif, according to the Dakota County Attorney's Office.

The shooting happened June 29, 2024, in the parking lot of an Amazon fulfillment center in Lakeville, Minn., where Hared, Cariif and another coworker had carpooled together for an overnight shift.

According to the criminal complaint, the dispute began during an overnight work break after Hared discovered that a flashlight attachment was missing from his handgun, which had been left inside the vehicle the men used to carpool to work.

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Hared accused Cariif and another coworker of taking the attachment, but both men denied any involvement, court records show.

The three returned to the vehicle during another break several hours later to continue searching for the missing item. According to the complaint, a coworker suggested getting security involved.

Instead, Hared reportedly continued accusing the two men of taking the attachment.

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"No. You guys took my flashlight. I want my flashlight back. No one's going home today," Hared told the men, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, surveillance video reviewed by investigators showed the two men had separated before a second confrontation erupted.

During the second fight, Hared pulled out a handgun, according to investigators.

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A witness told police that Cariif attempted to grab the weapon after it was drawn. The first shot struck a nearby vehicle, the complaint states.

After the initial gunshot, both Cariif and the witness yelled, "Don't shoot," according to investigators.

Authorities said Hared then fired a second shot, striking Cariif in the chest.

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Cariif died at the scene and an autopsy later determined the gunshot struck his heart, lung and aorta.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Hared had opportunities to retreat from the confrontation but instead continued engaging in the fight before the fatal shooting occurred.

Hared was initially charged with second-degree intentional murder. In January, he pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena called the killing senseless.

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"It's so senseless the victim was shot to death over such a trivial matter," Keena said when charges were announced in July 2024. "Deadly gun violence has no place in our communities, neighborhoods or at our places of work."

Hared received credit for 700 days already served and remains in custody pending transfer to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.