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Investigators to comb Brian and Lynette Hooker’s sailboat and new search zone in Bahamas disappearance

Coast Guard docked the vessel in Florida, and officials plan to extract digital devices and comb for evidence

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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New GPS data revealed in search for missing woman Lynette Hooker Video

New GPS data revealed in search for missing woman Lynette Hooker

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas joins 'Fox & Friends' with updates on the renewed search for Michigan woman Lynette Hooker, who disappeared in the Bahamas. New GPS data from her husband's phone suggests a different location than previously reported.

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A sailboat docked in Florida and a new section of water in the Sea of Abaco in the Bahamas will both be searched for clues in the mysterious disappearance of Lynette Hooker.

The American woman vanished from the Bahamas last month while on vacation with husband Brian Hooker.

The Hookers lived on the now-docked sailboat Soulmate and would often vacation on sailing excursions. Most recently, their April trip to the Bahamas ended in tragedy when Lynette disappeared.

(C and L) Brian Hooker and Lynette Hooker (R)

Brian and Lynette Hooker have been married for around 25 years, family members said. (The Sailing Hookers/Youtube and Instagram)

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She vanished while the couple was reportedly riding back to their home boat on a dinghy in the Sea of Abaco after a night out.

PHONE GPS DATA PROMPTS US INVESTIGATORS TO SEARCH 25-FOOT-DEEP BAHAMIAN WATERS FOR LYNETTE HOOKER: SOURCES

Once authorities seized the boat as it left the Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard docked Soulmate in Fort Pierce, Florida. Eventually, officials relocated the boat to a port in Fort Lauderdale.

Crime scene tape across the boat Soulmate belonging to Brian Hooker and his missing wife Lynette Hooker.

The boat Soulmate is docked at the U.S. Coast Guard station in Fort Pierce, Fla., on May 13, 2026. The vessel, owned by Brian Hooker and his missing wife, Lynette Hooker, was reportedly brought back to the U.S. from the Bahamas by the Coast Guard. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

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A U.S. official familiar with the investigation confirmed to Fox News Digital that, once pulled from the water, Soulmate will be taken to a warehouse to be combed for clues.

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"Any sort of digital devices that you can take, any computer systems that you can extract, anything of that sort, will be taken in," said Nicole Parker, former FBI special agent and Fox News contributor.

U.S. Coast Guard investigators search Brian Hooker's and his missing wife Lynette Hooker's the boat Soulmate.

U.S. Coast Guard investigators search the boat Soulmate docked at their station in Fort Pierce, Fla., on May 13, 2026. The vessel belongs to Brian Hooker and his missing wife, Lynette Hooker, and was brought back to the U.S. from the Bahamas by the Coast Guard. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

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On Thursday, Fox News Digital confirmed the Bahamian government approved the U.S. to send a dive team to search a new area in the Sea of Abaco.

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The dive team will be tasked with finding Lynette's body or any new evidence.

The boat Soulmate owned by Brian and Lynette Hooker docked in Marsh Harbour Bahamas

The boat Soulmate, owned by Brian and Lynette Hooker, is docked in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on April 16, 2025. (Matthew Symons/NY Post)

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"Although it occurred in the Bahamas, you have to get permission from them. But, it doesn't mean that he [suspect] can't be charged," Parker told Fox News Digital.

AMERICAN WOMAN MISSING AFTER HUSBAND SAYS SHE FELL OVERBOARD, SWEPT TO SEA DURING BAHAMAS BOAT TRIP: POLICE

Brian Hooker was initially detained, then released from Bahamian custody when Lynette was reported missing.

Brian Hooker leaving Central Police Station in Freeport accompanied by lawyer Terrel A. Butler

Brian Hooker leaves Central Police Station in Freeport, Bahamas, after being released from custody on April 13, 2026. He was questioned about the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker, who he says fell overboard from their dinghy earlier that month. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

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"The reason why we have the vested interest is because the suspect is Brian, and he's a U.S. citizen. The victim is Lynette. She's a U.S. citizen. The vessel in which they were on, when the incident occurred, is a U.S. vessel, and it's flagged in the United States. That gives the United States jurisdiction," Parker said.

Missing Lynette Hooker on left and a sailboat on right in split image

The U.S. Coast Guard asked the public on May 5, 2026, to help identify a sailboat in connection with the disappearance of Lynette Hooker. (Brian Hooker/Facebook; U.S. Coast Guard)

In her experience, she has seen many cases in which suspects commit crimes in international waters and try to get away with them, thinking they won't get caught.

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"The important point is that many federal agencies are likely involved in this, and that’s what law enforcement is all about, holding people accountable. It’s a team effort, and many times people go on these trips, and they think, 'Oh nothing’s going to happen, I’m in a foreign country,' and they are wrong," Parker said.

Brian Hooker (L) and his sailboat (R)

Brian Hooker leaves the Central Police Station after being released from custody, in Freeport, Bahamas, April 13, 2026. At right is his sailboat, Soulmate. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital and provided to Fox News Digital)

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Brian Hooker has not been charged with any crime or accused of wrongdoing. His attorney could not be reached for comment after numerous attempts from Fox News Digital.

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