Investigators to comb Brian and Lynette Hooker’s sailboat and new search zone in Bahamas disappearance

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A sailboat docked in Florida and a new section of water in the Sea of Abaco in the Bahamas will both be searched for clues in the mysterious disappearance of Lynette Hooker.

The American woman vanished from the Bahamas last month while on vacation with husband Brian Hooker.

The Hookers lived on the now-docked sailboat Soulmate and would often vacation on sailing excursions. Most recently, their April trip to the Bahamas ended in tragedy when Lynette disappeared.

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She vanished while the couple was reportedly riding back to their home boat on a dinghy in the Sea of Abaco after a night out.

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Once authorities seized the boat as it left the Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard docked Soulmate in Fort Pierce, Florida. Eventually, officials relocated the boat to a port in Fort Lauderdale.

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A U.S. official familiar with the investigation confirmed to Fox News Digital that, once pulled from the water, Soulmate will be taken to a warehouse to be combed for clues.

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"Any sort of digital devices that you can take, any computer systems that you can extract, anything of that sort, will be taken in," said Nicole Parker, former FBI special agent and Fox News contributor.

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On Thursday, Fox News Digital confirmed the Bahamian government approved the U.S. to send a dive team to search a new area in the Sea of Abaco.

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The dive team will be tasked with finding Lynette's body or any new evidence.

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"Although it occurred in the Bahamas, you have to get permission from them. But, it doesn't mean that he [suspect] can't be charged," Parker told Fox News Digital.

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Brian Hooker was initially detained, then released from Bahamian custody when Lynette was reported missing.

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"The reason why we have the vested interest is because the suspect is Brian, and he's a U.S. citizen. The victim is Lynette. She's a U.S. citizen. The vessel in which they were on, when the incident occurred, is a U.S. vessel, and it's flagged in the United States. That gives the United States jurisdiction," Parker said.

In her experience, she has seen many cases in which suspects commit crimes in international waters and try to get away with them, thinking they won't get caught.

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"The important point is that many federal agencies are likely involved in this, and that’s what law enforcement is all about, holding people accountable. It’s a team effort, and many times people go on these trips, and they think, 'Oh nothing’s going to happen, I’m in a foreign country,' and they are wrong," Parker said.

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Brian Hooker has not been charged with any crime or accused of wrongdoing. His attorney could not be reached for comment after numerous attempts from Fox News Digital.